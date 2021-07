To Ethereum maximalists, or “Ethereals” in the market, the idea of the world’s largest altcoin flipping Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, isn’t just a pipe dream. In fact, to many, this could well be a reality, especially since the general opinion is that most investors are very underexposed to the likes of Ethereum. This was actually a viewpoint shared by CryptoCobain and Su Zhu on a recent podcast as well.