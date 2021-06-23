Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Merrick, Polk, York by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 19:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Merrick; Polk; York The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for York County in east central Nebraska Northeastern Merrick County in central Nebraska Polk County in east central Nebraska * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 758 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles east of Clarks to Osceola to Shelby, moving south at 40 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Stromsburg around 805 PM CDT. Polk, Benedict and Gresham around 815 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Waco, York and Bradshaw. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 342 and 365. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...70MPH