Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Merrick County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Merrick, Polk, York by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 19:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Merrick; Polk; York The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for York County in east central Nebraska Northeastern Merrick County in central Nebraska Polk County in east central Nebraska * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 758 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles east of Clarks to Osceola to Shelby, moving south at 40 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Stromsburg around 805 PM CDT. Polk, Benedict and Gresham around 815 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Waco, York and Bradshaw. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 342 and 365. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...70MPH

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hastings, NE
County
Polk County, NE
County
Merrick County, NE
County
York County, NE
City
Waco, NE
City
Osceola, NE
City
Shelby, NE
City
Gresham, NE
City
Stromsburg, NE
City
Polk, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Roofs#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Haiti's leader has been killed. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — The assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise has stunned the country and shocked regional leaders. The Caribbean nation of roughly 11 million people, many of them living amid poverty and rising violence, now faces an even more uncertain future. Haiti's acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph has assumed leadership...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall on north Florida's Gulf Coast

Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall Wednesday on north Florida's Gulf Coast, and could bring with it as much as 9 inches of rain, flooding and life-threatening storm surge. The National Hurricane Center said at 11 a.m. that Elsa made landfall in Taylor County with maximum sustained winds near 65 mph and higher gusts. Tropical storm-force winds extended outward up to 90 miles.
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Sha'Carri Richardson not chosen for Olympic relay team

Sha'Carri Richardson was not chosen to compete on an Olympic relay team and will completely miss out on the Tokyo Olympics. Last week, she was disqualified from the women's 100 meters after testing positive for marijuana following her qualifying run. USA Track and Field on Tuesday said coaches chose not...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump files lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google

Former President Trump is leading a class action lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google, as well as their CEOs, over allegations of censorship after the companies took action to ban and suspend his accounts. “Our case will prove this censorship is unlawful, it's unconstitutional and it's completely un-American,” Trump said...
CharitiesPosted by
Reuters

Gates Foundation says co-chair Melinda could leave after two years

July 7 (Reuters) - The Gates Foundation said on Wednesday co-chair Melinda French Gates could leave the charitable foundation after two years if either she or billionaire Bill Gates decide they cannot continue to lead the foundation together. The foundation will also be expanding the number of trustees to oversee...

Comments / 0

Community Policy