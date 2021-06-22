Building a Digital Defense Against Elder Fraud (Part 2, Money Mules)

Fraudsters are constantly adjusting where and how they attack digital entities and retooling strategies to circumvent the financial regulations designed to keep them in check. Cybercriminals are leveraging a growing variety of emerging technologies to launder funds or skim data, and banks or other entities tasked with guarding against such schemes have not yet strengthened their fraud responses to match this type of complexity. Most banks still have a “shoot first, ask questions later” response to fraud, according to an FBI spokesperson. Financial institutions’ (FIs’) fraud responses have not evolved to the point where they can easily distinguish between fraudsters and legitimate users, so they will simply shut down accounts at the first sign of risk, she explained in an interview with PYMNTS.