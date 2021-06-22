Building a Digital Defense Against Elder Fraud (Part 2, Money Mules)

Reed Taussig, CEO of Outseer, discusses the changes in consumer behaviour and expectations that were brought on by the pandemic, outlining the future fraud challenges. In the face of digital transaction fraud, Outseer was inevitable. As the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the growth of digital commerce and compressed a decade of transformation into a very small window of time, two dynamics took hold within the digital economy. Even as ecommerce transactions grew to top USD 4 trillion from USD 3 trillion in 2019, The Paypers reported that payment card schemes, issuing banks, and commerce providers experienced a corresponding rise in fraud.