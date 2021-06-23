Muncy comes off IL to start; Bellinger back Wed.

As expected, Max Muncy was activated from the injured list on Tuesday, the first game he was eligible to return from a 10-day injured list stint for right oblique tightness. The injury happened in the first inning on June 11 against the Rangers at Dodger Stadium. Muncy felt tightness in his right side on a swing at the first pitch of the at-bat. Four pitches later, he homered, but was removed at the top of the second inning.