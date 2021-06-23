Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Muncy comes off IL to start; Bellinger back Wed.

dailydodgers.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMax Muncy, who has been out since June 11 with an oblique strain, was back in action Tuesday for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Cody Bellinger is expected to come off the IL and start in center field Wednesday.

www.dailydodgers.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Muncy
Person
Cody Bellinger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Il
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBTrue Blue LA

Max Muncy is back, activated off the injured list after missing 9 games

As expected, Max Muncy was activated from the injured list on Tuesday, the first game he was eligible to return from a 10-day injured list stint for right oblique tightness. The injury happened in the first inning on June 11 against the Rangers at Dodger Stadium. Muncy felt tightness in his right side on a swing at the first pitch of the at-bat. Four pitches later, he homered, but was removed at the top of the second inning.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Cody Bellinger beats Cubs with walk-off home run

Cody Bellinger has struggled this season for the Los Angeles Dodgers, but he delivered a big hit on Saturday. Bellinger smacked a walk-off home run off Chicago Cubs reliever Keegan Thompson to give the Dodgers a 3-2 victory. His big hit came on a 3-1 count with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Dodgers activate Cody Bellinger after 12-day IL stint

The Dodgers announced they’ve reinstated outfielder Cody Bellinger in advance of tonight’s game against the Padres. Infielder Andy Burns has been optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City in a corresponding move. Bellinger, out since June 11 with left hamstring tightness, missed barely more than the minimal ten days on the IL...
MLBNWI.com

Cody Bellinger’s walk-off homer hands the Chicago Cubs a 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers

Jason Heyward did not see where the ball landed. Chicago Cubs manager David Ross thought it appeared Heyward hit a home run from his vantage point in the visitors’ dugout on the first-base side at Dodger Stadium. Heyward had tagged Los Angeles Dodgers lefty reliever Garrett Cleavinger, connecting for an opposite-field hit that snuck inside the left-field foul pole. Third-base umpire D.J. Reyburn, in a crouched position along the foul line just past the infield dirt, immediately ruled it a fair ball and twirled his right index finger to indicate a home run.
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers Highlights: Cody Bellinger Hits Walk-Off Home Run Against Cubs

Julio Urias stopped a streak of the Los Angeles Dodgers surrendering a home run in the first inning at a franchise-record five consecutive games, and Cody Bellinger delivered their first walk-off win of the season in a thrilling 3-2 victory against the Chicago Cubs. Urias opened the game by retiring...
MLBchatsports.com

Recap: Cody Bellinger Delivers Dodgers’ First Walk-Off Win Of Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers squandered a lead but were saved by Cody Bellinger hitting a home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to defeat the Chicago Cubs, 3-2, in the team’s first walk-off win this season. The Dodgers reversed the trend over the past week by ending a...
MLBSportsGrid

Max Muncy Not Starting Against Cubs on Sunday Night Baseball

Max Muncy won’t get a chance to shine under the bright lights of Sunday Night Baseball, as the Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman is not in the lineup against the Chicago Cubs. Muncy returned to the Dodgers lineup on Tuesday after spending the minimum amount of time on the injured...
MLBnumberfire.com

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger receives Saturday off

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman / outfielder Cody Bellinger is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Chicago Cubs. Bellinger will rest on Saturday night after Chris Taylor was named Los Angeles' starting center fielder against the Cubs. According to Baseball Savant on 46 batted balls this season, Bellinger has...
MLByourvalley.net

L.A. Dodgers-Miami Runs

Dodgers third. Walker Buehler doubles to deep center field. Chris Taylor doubles to deep right center field. Walker Buehler scores. AJ Pollock lines out to left field to Jesus Sanchez. Justin Turner singles to center field. Chris Taylor scores. Albert Pujols strikes out swinging. Will Smith reaches on error. Justin Turner to second. Fielding error by Joe Panik. Steven Souza Jr. lines out to left field to Jesus Sanchez.
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Corey Seager Placed on 60-Day IL, LA Claims Pitcher, Max Muncy First Half MVP

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed shortstop Corey Seager on the 60-day IL on Wednesday. We tell you why the team decided to transfer the 2020 World Series MVP to the 60-day IL and how it will impact his eventual return. Plus, the Dodgers claimed RHP Bobby Dahl of waives from the Milwaukee Brewers. We tell you everything you need to know about the newest Dodger and if he’ll have an impact on LA’s pen this season.
MLBnumberfire.com

Cody Bellinger sitting for Dodgers Monday

The Los Angeles Dodgers did not list Cody Bellinger as a starter for Monday's game against the Miami Marlins. Bellinger will take Monday afternoon off while Chris Taylor takes over in centerfield, Zach McKinstry plays second base, and Justin Turner steps in at third base and bats third. Bellinger is...
MLBTrue Blue LA

Dodgers wild and sloppy in dropping second straight to Marlins

A game that featured three total runs somehow lasted four and a half hours, a maddening affair by two teams, had to have a winner. After several fledgling attempts by both sides, the Marlins got their second straight win over the Dodgers, this one 2-1 in 10 innings thanks to a wild pitch and throwing error on Tuesday night in Miami.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Kenley Jansen ‘Shocked’ & ‘Insulted’ By All-Star Snub

For the first time since 2017, the Los Angeles Dodgers won’t have a starter in the annual MLB All-Star Game. Despite this, the club saw Mookie Betts, Max Muncy and Chris Taylor selected as reserves for the National League roster. While each of those players are deserving of their selection,...
MLBCBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Today: Kyle Schwarber and Zac Gallen to IL, Carlos Carrasco's timetable, two-round redraft

Happy holiday everyone! With July 4 coming on a Sunday this year, many of us are celebrating into Monday for what is without a doubt the most fun holiday of the year (for my money)! Today, this is Fantasy editor Dan Schneier coming at ya with Frank taking the well-earned day off to try and defeat Joey Chestnut on his own time. No, he's not actually doing that, but Frank and the FBT crew did have a lot of fun staging a Fourth of July food draft (in addition to their actual Fantasy Baseball two-round redraft). More on that below.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Braves recall former top prospect Orlando Arcia

The Braves announced they’ve recalled Orlando Arcia from Triple-A Gwinnett. Left-hander Kyle Muller was optioned out last night to clear active roster space. Arcia will be making his team debut when he first appears in a game. Atlanta acquired him from the Brewers for relievers Patrick Weigel and Chad Sobotka in early April but immediately optioned him. That wasn’t unreasonable; while Arcia was a one-time top prospect, he never developed the way the Brewers had hoped. Between 2018-21, the right-handed hitting infielder hit just .232/.282/.344 (64 wRC+) across 1112 plate appearances. Arcia was coming off a career-best 2020, but his .260/.317/.416 line last year was still a tad worse than league average.

Comments / 0

Community Policy