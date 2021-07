Selling Sunset and buying Hollywood Hills! Chrishell Stause just moved into a marvelous new mansion — and she did the negotiating herself. “Well I was meaning for you guys to see this on Selling Sunset, but since the cat is out of the bag — I LIVE HERE!!! What?! And I bought it as my own agent (obviously 😜😉),” the reality star, 39, wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, June 23, alongside some images of the house. “Selling Sunset will show you the process & lots of fun stuff though not seen here! 💕.”