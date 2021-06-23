Cancel
Akron, OH

Downtown Akron Partnership invites you to the Downtown Residential Open House

Terrence Jacobs
 8 days ago

Kara Eads/Unsplash

AKRON, OH — Downtown Akron Partnership invites you to learn more about the downtown residential neighborhood at the Downtown Residential Open House on Saturday, June 26, from 2 PM to 5 PM.

You can take a tour of downtown properties, meet the property management, feel the neighborhood vibe as well as experience the benefits of downtown living in this event. Attendees will get a welcome bag, snack, coupon for a DORA drink.

You can also try a Spin scooter by visiting the testing station in front of Lock 3. Scooters will be available to ride between properties through the Spin app. Participating properties include Northside Lofts & Townhomes, Canal Square Lofts, Lofts at Everett, The 159 Main, The Bowery, The Standard and 401 Lofts.

The Downtown Residential Open House is presented by Downtown Akron Partnership, City of Akron, County of Summit, Greater Akron Chamber, and participating properties.

If you are interested in visiting restaurants or events before or after the tour, you can find a list of them here: https://www.downtownakron.com/.

You can find the parking map for the area at https://ctycms.com/oh-akron/docs/dap-parking-map-2019-web.pdf.

To find out more about the event or register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/downtown-residential-open-house-tickets-156557729383?fbclid=IwAR2PBc7BhllDygNRtsk6KvKq1wzhCinbN_ZOIggp2JFDabtgC-s4wxhc7z0.

Our community's health, well-being, and safety are of foremost importance to the business owners, institutions, organizations and employees who make up our family in downtown Akron.

Please follow the recommendations of our public health officials with regard to proper health etiquette when entering any public spaces. Downtown businesses may require you to wear a mask or social distance upon entry.

This is original content from NewsBreak's Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Cleveland, OH
Ohio-born, Cleveland raised and blessed with wanderlust

