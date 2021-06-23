Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Colts' Veteran OT Tabbed As Player That Could Disappoint in 2021

By Josh Carney
Posted by 
HorseshoeHuddle
HorseshoeHuddle
 15 days ago

New Indianapolis Colts' veteran left tackle Eric Fisher still has a ways to go before partaking in actual football action, but that didn't stop Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox from taking a shot at there former Pro Bowl tackle.

In a piece detailing a player on all 32 teams that could disappoint in 2021, Knox tabbed the former Chiefs standout as the player who could disappoint for the Colts this season.

Fisher, who tore his Achilles in the AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills in January, is still recovering from the injury and has yet to work out with the team. It's expected he'll land on the reserve/PUP list ahead of the start of training camp, keeping him out at least the first six weeks of the season as he continues to recover and rehab.

When he comes back though, Knox expects him to disappoint in a new system protecting new Colts' QB Carson Wentz.

The Colts brought in Fisher to help replace the recently retired Anthony Castonzo at left tackle. The problem is that Fisher's 2020 campaign with the Kansas City Chiefs was cut short by a torn Achilles. Fisher suffered the injury during the playoffs and could miss a large chunk of the coming season. Achilles injuries are tricky, and there's no telling if or when Fisher will be back to 100 percent this year. That's no fault of Fisher's, of course, but if he can't get onto the field or struggles, it will be a discouraging development for the Colts and for Wentz. Poor pass protection hampered Wentz last season, as he was sacked 50 times in 12 games. He shouldn't be pressured as much with standouts like Quenton Nelson and Braden Smith on the line, but Fisher's recovery—or lack thereof—could still leave a significant hole at left tackle.

In the past, Achilles injuries were pretty much death sentences for those that suffered them in professional sports. That's not the case now as we've seen a number of guys recover from the injury to perform at their standard of play.

Fisher should be able to make a full recovery and see the field in 2021, where he should be a solid left tackle option for the Colts as they look to move on from the Anthony Castonzo era.

What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!

Nobody is expecting Fisher to come in and perform at an All-Pro level right away. The 2021 season is essentially a one-year tryout for the two-time Pro Bowler. If he proves he is back from the Achilles injury and performs at an adequate level, General Manager Chris Ballard and the Colts will undoubtedly extend him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OGw8X_0acVuOpE00
© Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Knox saying he'll disappoint leads me to believe that the Bleacher Report analyst thinks Fisher should be at the very least Pro Bowl material as soon as he steps on the field again. That won't be the case, nor will it be the case that Fisher is just plain bad.

Have thoughts on Bleacher Report labeling Eric Fisher as a possible disappointment in 2021? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know what you think!

Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
HorseshoeHuddle

HorseshoeHuddle

Indianapolis, IN
58
Followers
316
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

HorseshoeHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Indianapolis Colts

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Chris Ballard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#American Football#New Indianapolis Colts#Bleacher Report#The Buffalo Bills#Qb Carson Wentz#The Kansas City Chiefs#Pro Bowler#Horseshoe Huddle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eric Fisher named biggest potential disappointment for Colts

The Indianapolis Colts signed veteran left tackle Eric Fisher fully knowing the risk they are taking as he goes through his recovery from a torn Achilles in January. It isn’t clear yet when Fisher will be ready to return from the rehab process, but the Colts seem comfortable enough with the timeline to sign him to a one-year deal following the 2021 draft.
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Veteran QB Carson Wentz feels 'new passion for the game' with Colts

Veteran quarterback Carson Wentz hopes to turn over a new leaf in 2021 after being traded from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Indianapolis Colts this offseason. The 28-year-old has spent the last few months getting acclimated to life with the Colts and recently told Beth Hoole of ValleyNewsLive.com that he believes moving to Indy has rejuvenated his career after a rough final season in Philadelphia.
NFLPosted by
HorseshoeHuddle

Colts' Quenton Nelson Named Top 5 Player in NFL by PFF

Indianapolis Colts fans have known for at least three years now that guard Quenton Nelson is the best at his position, and arguably one of the best players overall in the NFL. Pro Football Focus seems to agree, ranking Nelson No. 4 overall in its top 50 players list in the NFL ahead of the 2021 season.
NFLStampede Blue

Colts linebacker E.J. Speed could create a fun battle for fans to watch in training camp

Under Chris Ballard, a player’s character has been critical in helping to shape the draft board. This is highlighted by the fact that former Green Beret Brian Decker is Director of Team/Player Development due to his unique talents in identifying players with the type of internal makeup it takes to be successful in high-pressure game situations and to thrive through the grueling, year-long training and rehabilitation process NFL player experience.
NFLchatsports.com

Would signing veteran wideout Golden Tate make sense for the Colts?

According to an NFL.com article by Kevin Patra, veteran wide receiver Golden Tate would be interested in playing for a few different NFL teams. One of those teams is the Indianapolis Colts, but should Indy consider bringing in the veteran wideout?. Tate, who will turn 33 in August, has spent...
NFLchatsports.com

Colts: 3 former Indy players we’d like revenge on this season

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 21: Tight end Eric Ebron #85 of the Indianapolis Colts is tackled by cornerback Johnathan Joseph #24 of the Houston Texans during the game at NRG Stadium on November 21, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) Revenge is a dish best served with...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts' 2021 training camp preview: OT Eric Fisher

The Indianapolis Colts wrapped up their spring workouts at the end of May and will return for training camp sometime at the end of July to prepare for the 2021 regular season. Before that happens, we will be going through the majority of the roster to preview their background, projected role and bottom line with the team entering training camp.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Colts: Carson Wentz takes indirect shot at Eagles with latest comments

The Indianapolis Colts are hopeful that Carson Wentz has put his controversy-filled final season with the Philadelphia Eagles in the rearview mirror. Luckily for the Colts, everything we’ve heard from Wentz, his new teammates, and Indy’s coaching staff over the last few months suggest the former No. 2 overall pick cleared that mental hurdle the moment he was traded out of Philadelphia.
NFLYardbarker

Colts' Veteran WR Tabbed As Franchise's Draft Pick With Most Value Since 2006

Few things went right in the Ryan Grigson era for the Indianapolis Colts, but one thing certainly turned out right: veteran receiver T.Y. Hilton. Hilton, who was drafted 92nd overall in the 2012 NFL Draft — Grigson's first with the Colts — was recently named the Colts' draft pick with the most value dating back to 2006 by Pro Football Focus.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Colts: Chris Ballard hypes up Kenny Moore and reloaded secondary

Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard didn’t make a ton of new additions in the secondary, preferring instead to lean on a group that included one of the best nickel corners in the league in Kenny Moore and a quality outside corner in Xavier Rhodes. Rhodes showed that even after leaving...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Saints: QB change could lead to disappointing season for Michael Thomas

Just two years removed from a season that earned him the Offensive Player of the Year award, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is entering a critical season. Fresh off a season in which he totaled over 1,700 receiving yards, Thomas only played in seven games in 2020 due to injury. He finished the year with 438 yards and didn’t find the end zone once, which was the first time this happened to him during his career.
NFL247Sports

CBS Sports tabs Colts as an underrated team in 2021

As it sits right now in the AFC, the likes of the Kansas City Chiefs and the quickly rising Buffalo Bills are expected to be the favorites in the AFC, but there are some other teams that should also be talked about in the mix of things this year, according to CBS Sports. Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports has listed the Indianapolis Colts as one of the league’s most underrated teams in 2021.
NFLchatsports.com

Colts: 3 overlooked players that have potential to be team MVP in 2021

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 06: Bobby Okereke #58 of the Indianapolis Colts returns an interception in the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on October 6, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. The interception was challenged by the Chiefs and overturned on replay. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Comments / 0

Community Policy