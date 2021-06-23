Math tutor sought for Albert Lea school

Even before the pandemic, more than 375,000 school age children in Minnesota were estimated to need extra help with reading and math. Now, after more than a year of disruptions to learning due to COVID-19, the need is likely even higher. Responding to these unprecedented educational challenges, AmeriCorps is seeking 10 Reading Corps and two Math Corps tutors in Mankato for the 2021-22 school year. Overall, Reading Corps and Math Corps are recruiting 1,700 tutors for Minnesota schools.