Math tutor sought for Albert Lea school
Even before the pandemic, more than 375,000 school age children in Minnesota were estimated to need extra help with reading and math. Now, after more than a year of disruptions to learning due to COVID-19, the need is likely even higher. Responding to these unprecedented educational challenges, Albert Lea Area Schools is seeking one Math Corps tutor for the 2021-22 school year. Overall, Reading Corps and Math Corps are recruiting 1,700 tutors for Minnesota schools.www.albertleatribune.com