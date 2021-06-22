Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hawaii State

U.S. Jets Scramble as Russian Fleet Menaces Hawaii. Better Dead than Red?

By Mike Rickard II
prosportsextra.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs Russia trying to reenact the deadly events of December 7, 1941 as one of its fleets sails off Hawaii or is Vladimir “Joe Biden’s a Punk” Putin merely doing some old-school saber-rattling? This year marks the 80th anniversary of that date of infamy when Japan attacked the United States fleet at Pearl Harbor, so naturally Hawaiians are as antsy as a female staffer asked to come to Andrew Cuomo’s office. The Daily Mail reports the rascally Russians are getting up close and personal with the Aloha State by conducting war games nearby, bringing back memories not only of Pearl Harbor, but the Cold War and the adage “better dead than red” when some Americans expressed their willingness to die rather than to live under Soviet domination.

prosportsextra.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Vinson
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#State Of Hawaii#U S Air#Hawaiians#The Daily Mail#Russians#Americans#Soviet#The Pacific Fleet#Udaloy#Steregushchiy#Nato#F 22s#Adiz#Navy#Uss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Military
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Russia
Related
Military19fortyfive.com

North Korea Could Sink a U.S. Navy Aircraft Carrier in a War

Could North Korea’s armed forces sink an American aircraft carrier?. Yes—depending on what type of carrier they confront, how skillfully U.S. Navy commanders employ the flattop and its consorts, how well North Korean warriors know the tactical surroundings and, most crucially, whom fortune favors in combat. Fortune is a fickle ally, prone to switch sides and back again in battle. It’s doubtful an American carrier would fall prey to undersea or aerial attack—but only the foolish say never or always in martial competition, a topsy-turvy affair in which the weak sometimes best the strong.
Hawaii Statenorthwestgeorgianews.com

French Air Force brings Rafale fighter jets to Hawaii for first time

Jul. 2—FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii — Three Rafale fighter jets and 150 airmen with the French Air Force are flying training missions in Hawaii with American F-22 Raptors through Fourth of July weekend. This is the first time Dassault Rafales, which are the French air and space force's primary fighter, have...
MilitaryOCRegister

Dutch official: ‘Irresponsible’ Russian jets harassed navy ship

AMSTERDAM – The Netherlands’ defense minister said on Tuesday that Russian fighter jets armed with air-to-surface missiles had harassed a Dutch navy frigate in the Black Sea earlier this month, conducting mock attacks and jamming communication systems. The Russian defense ministry said it had scrambled fighter jets and bombers to...
Hawaii StatePosted by
Newsweek

Russian Navy Warships Come Within Two Dozen Miles of Hawaii

Russian navy vessels closed in on the coast of Hawaii in a provocative move by Moscow during its largest military exercises in the region since the end of the Cold War. Although the Russian ships did not enter U.S. territorial waters, Navy Captain Mike Kafka, spokesperson for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, said they had got within "approximately 20 to 30 nautical miles (23 to 34 statute miles) off the coast of Hawaii."
Aerospace & Defense19fortyfive.com

Why This Russian Su-30SM Fighter Jet Intercepted a U.S. Spy Plane

On last Wednesday, a Russian Su-30SM fighter was sent to intercept and escort a United States Air Force RC-135 reconnaissance plane over the Sea of Okhotsk near Russia’s territorial borders. The U.S. Air Force has not commented on the incident, but it regularly deploys large reconnaissance aircraft over neutral waters in the Indo-Pacific region.
Hawaii State6abc

US fighter jets called to flight as precaution against Russian bombers near Hawaii

American fighter jets were twice in flight over Hawaii earlier this month as a precaution against Russian bombers training in the region, ABC News has learned. A U.S. defense official told ABC News that F-22 Raptors were sent out on patrol from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam near Honolulu on June 13 and 18 due to a large-scale Russian military exercise taking place off the coast of Hawaii.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

China's military prepares for war, while America's military goes 'woke'

President Xi Jinping’s Chinese Communist Party (CCP) centenary speech conveyed his regime’s resolve in many ways. Those who attempt to drive a wedge between the party and the Chinese nation, he stated, will encounter “a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.” He pledged to reinforce central control over the party, warning those who oppose its mission that they will be purged “like viruses.” He praised the party’s “courage to fight and fortitude to win,” making the CCP “invincible.” He committed to expanding and modernizing the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to defend Chinese “sovereignty, security, and development interests.” He implied that Taiwan is a part of Chinese sovereign territory — and any efforts toward “Taiwan independence,” therefore, will be met with force.
Military19fortyfive.com

Japan Had An Even Scarier Plan for Pearl Harbor: Mini Submarine Attacks

On Dec. 7, 1941, the aircraft of the Imperial Japanese Navy rained devastation upon the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. But Japanese warplanes didn’t actually fire the first shots that brought America into a massive Pacific War. An hour before the air attack, a squadron of tiny Japanese...
West Plains, MOwestplainsdailyquill.net

Sailor Micah Caudel training with U.S. Navy

Sailor Micah Caudel, from West Plains, has been training with the U.S. Navy in Yokosuka, Japan. His job is Hull Maintenance Technician Fireman; here he combats a simulated fire during a general quarters drill aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region.
Military19fortyfive.com

The Crazy Way Russia (Or Anyone) Could Sink a U.S. Navy Aircraft Carrier

Using limited analysis of the capabilities of the Kornet and the carrier’s defensive capabilities, Mark Langfan, the Chairman of Americans for a Safe Israel, has come to the conclusion that Russian-made Kornets missiles (see image below) were a serious threat to the carrier. However, Langfan’s research misrepresents many aspects of...
Military19fortyfive.com

How A Russian Nuclear Submarine Accidently ‘Surfaced’ Under a U.S. Attack Sub

It’s tempting to think of sonar as a sort of radar that works underwater. However, water is a far less compliant medium than air even for the most modern sensors, and wind conditions, temperature variations and sounds rebounding off the ocean floor can all dramatically degrade its performance. When attempting to detect the extremely quiet submarines currently in use, just a few adverse factors can turn a very difficult task into an impossible one.
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

The Spanish ship ‘Rayo’ targeted by the Russian Navy in the Black Sea

Spain is one of the NATO countries with a leading role in defending the border with Russia. Both the air missions in the Baltic and the maritime missions have made the Spanish military a Russian target. The Russian Navy has begun monitoring the mission of the Spanish maritime action ship ‘Rayo’, after it entered the Black Sea on Wednesday to participate in NATO exercises, as reported by the Russian Defense Ministry .

Comments / 0

Community Policy