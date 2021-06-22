U.S. Jets Scramble as Russian Fleet Menaces Hawaii. Better Dead than Red?

Is Russia trying to reenact the deadly events of December 7, 1941 as one of its fleets sails off Hawaii or is Vladimir “Joe Biden’s a Punk” Putin merely doing some old-school saber-rattling? This year marks the 80th anniversary of that date of infamy when Japan attacked the United States fleet at Pearl Harbor, so naturally Hawaiians are as antsy as a female staffer asked to come to Andrew Cuomo’s office. The Daily Mail reports the rascally Russians are getting up close and personal with the Aloha State by conducting war games nearby, bringing back memories not only of Pearl Harbor, but the Cold War and the adage “better dead than red” when some Americans expressed their willingness to die rather than to live under Soviet domination.