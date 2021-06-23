Cancel
Hobbies

DNR reminds anglers to be aware of northern pike fishing regulations

By Submitted
Albert Lea Tribune
 14 days ago

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds anglers who want to keep northern pike this fishing season to familiarize themselves with the regulations and be prepared to measure the fish. Minnesota has three northern pike zones that apply to inland waters and reflect the differing characteristics of pike populations across the state. In the south the limits are two northern pike at a minimum size of 24 inches.

