DNR reminds anglers to be aware of northern pike fishing regulations

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is out with a Fourth of July weekend reminder that fireworks are not allowed in state parks and forests. Fireworks are regulated in the state, but prohibited on D-N-R-managed lands and state-owned fishing and public hunting areas. Officials say anyone using fireworks this holiday weekend should take precautions to prevent wildfires. Fire danger levels are expected to increase this weekend with more hot, dry weather. A citation for illegal fireworks in a state park or forest can cost up $200 plus the costs of extinguishing a fire and damages.