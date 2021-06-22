Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

The Outland Firebowl is your key to summer bonfires—and on sale for Prime Day 2021

By Award Winners
reviewed.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Creating bonfires this summer just became easier with the Outland Firebowl 863 Cypress Outdoor Portable Propane Gas Fire Pit. Taking the mess out of creating the perfect bonfire for family gatherings on the beach, at tailgates and even in the backyard, it will be just the ticket for those who have always wanted to experience a summer bonfire at home.

www.reviewed.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bonfires#Outland#Camping#The Outland Firebowl#Reviewed#Amazon Prime Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Retail
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Instagram
Related
ShoppingPosted by
BGR.com

Amazon’s huge Kasa smart home sale has better deals than Prime Day

It’s pretty crazy that Prime Day 2021 has been over for a week now, and yet Amazon is still offering some of the best deals we saw during the retailer’s mega-sale. Highlights include the #1 best-selling myQ smart garage door opener on sale with a deep discount (plus get a $40 credit with the Amazon Key promo), the newest Nest Thermostat on sale at its lowest price ever, a massive $704 discount on a stunning Sony 4K smart TV, a huge $80 discount on the Apple Watch Series 6, Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad for just $299, the hot new Roku Express...
Internetknowtechie.com

Online shopping sales topped a whopping $11 billion during Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day, which is really two days, just finished up earlier this week, and now we’re starting to see some of the stats attached to the yearly event. According to Adobe, and as reported by CNBC, notes that total sales across the ecommerce landscape hit $11 million during the two-day event. Adobe notes that Monday’s sales topped $5.6 billion, while Tuesday’s sales reached $5.4 billion.
ShoppingAndroid Central

What item did you hope to get on sale for Prime Day but missed out on?

Amazon's annual Prime Day event is always an exciting experience with tons of opportunities for customers to save money on their favorite products and services, and this year was certainly no different. We saw literally thousands of deals come and go over the two-day period — some of those offers were amazing, some were not so great, and some were just plain bad.
RetailWALA-TV FOX10

This year's Prime Day broke sales records

(CNN) -- Shoppers aren't showing any signs of getting tired of Amazon Prime Day, even though some sellers had said they weren't planning on offering deals this year. Amazon said that Prime Day, held this past Monday and Tuesday, was the biggest two-day sales period for third-party sellers in the company's history. Amazon said sales from third-party merchants outpaced its own sales.
Electronicsmensjournal.com

Missed Prime Day? Get These 7 Amazon Devices On Sale

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at [email protected].Sponsored content. Sad to say that Amazon Prime Day...
Shoppingdornob.com

13 Post-Prime Day Amazon Deals for Your Home Office

Lots of us have been working from home more over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic – and still are, as office culture continues to evolve and change. Even as the vaccination rate increases and people slowly start to return to the office, many companies are choosing to have their staff continue working remotely.
Electronicsbestproducts.com

Amazon’s 4th of July Sale Is Full of Great TVs, All at Prime Day Prices

These days, with huge sales happening on major holidays—including July 4th—you can practically bet on getting a deal on the TV you've been eyeing. This year, Amazon is offering big discounts on tons of the most popular smart TVs from top-brands including Samsung, LG, Sony, and more. Whether you're looking for something basic and affordable for a spare bedroom or want to splurge on an 85-inch set for a cinematic experience in the living room, read on for our top recommendations on the best TVs on sale right now to buy before they're out of stock.
ShoppingDigital Trends

This was the most popular item during Amazon’s Prime Day mega sale

After moving to the fall last year due to the pandemic, Amazon’s annual Prime Day shopping event returned to its summer slot in 2021. It’s already over for this year (actually, some late deals are still available) and Amazon has released a slew of stats showing how we shopped during its latest two-day mega sale.
ShoppingDigital Trends

Prime Day is over, but Walmart just added more items to its Deals for Days sale

Prime Day deals might be over at Amazon but the Walmart Prime Day deals are still in full swing for another day. That’s thanks to the popular retailer using its Walmart Deals for Days sale to wrap around Prime Day, meaning it lasts for a whole extra 24 hours than Amazon’s offerings and it keeps being topped up with new bargains. If you’re still keen to grab some great deals (and why wouldn’t you be?), there are some great offers to snag courtesy of Walmart offering a better sales event than Amazon. It’s a good idea to check out the full collection of cheap offers by hitting the button below.
Retailmorningbrew.com

Prime Day 2021 was Amazon’s biggest sales event yet

Well, folks, we survived another Prime Day. Did we *need* a new waffle maker? No. But it was 50% off...and that’s how we explain Amazon selling 250+ million items to Prime members worldwide this week. Record-keeping: E-comm sales in the US exceeded $11 billion during Prime Day 2021—the biggest one...
IndustryPosted by
Vice

Amazon Tells Drivers 'Endorphins Are Your Friend' On Amazon Prime Day

On the Clock is Motherboard's reporting on the organized labor movement, gig work, automation, and the future of work. Amazon's signature sales event has ended for customers, but Amazon drivers around the world are still working extended hours on routes with hundreds of stops to get those Amazon Prime Day packages delivered.
Electronicsrockpapershotgun.com

Prime Day is over, but Drop's sales on headsets, amps and keyboards continue

Drop.com, the website formerly known as Massdrop, has taken on Amazon with its own Prime Week of deals. There are around 30 discounted items in all, including headsets and headphones, amps, mechanical keyboards and accessories, with some nice savings on a range of high-end PC gear. Here are some highlights from the sale that might be worth knowing about!
Beauty & FashionThe Independent

Made.com’s summer sales: add style to your interiors without breaking the bank - with savings up to 40%

Our homes have never been so lived in, and so we’ve all taken more pride in them than ever before. A severe lack in being able to go on holiday means you’ve finally been able to save up for that sofa you’ve been lusting after, or you can justify updating your coffee table for something more suited to your space, or now you’re now able to afford a dining table and chairs. Our priorities shifted a lot as we spent all our time inside our flats and houses. Made.com has made a name for itself as modern design led furniture that are well made and will last. There’s little more you can ask for when it comes to furniture shopping.

Comments / 0

Community Policy