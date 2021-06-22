The Outland Firebowl is your key to summer bonfires—and on sale for Prime Day 2021

Our homes have never been so lived in, and so we’ve all taken more pride in them than ever before. A severe lack in being able to go on holiday means you’ve finally been able to save up for that sofa you’ve been lusting after, or you can justify updating your coffee table for something more suited to your space, or now you’re now able to afford a dining table and chairs. Our priorities shifted a lot as we spent all our time inside our flats and houses. Made.com has made a name for itself as modern design led furniture that are well made and will last. There’s little more you can ask for when it comes to furniture shopping.