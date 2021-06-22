The Outland Firebowl is your key to summer bonfires—and on sale for Prime Day 2021
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Creating bonfires this summer just became easier with the Outland Firebowl 863 Cypress Outdoor Portable Propane Gas Fire Pit. Taking the mess out of creating the perfect bonfire for family gatherings on the beach, at tailgates and even in the backyard, it will be just the ticket for those who have always wanted to experience a summer bonfire at home.