Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

PODCAST: The Horseshoe Guys Return to Discuss Colts' Minicamp, Carson Wentz, and More

By Josh Carney
Posted by 
HorseshoeHuddle
HorseshoeHuddle
 15 days ago

Things never seem to truly slow down in the world of the NFL and the Indianapolis Colts.

On Monday, Horseshoe Huddle Deputy Editor Josh Carney and Senior Analyst Jake Arthur — better known as the tandem on The Horseshoe Guys podcast — came together to give their thoughts on the latest talking points of the Colts' offseason.

On the latest episode, the guys cover everything from Carson Wentz impressing at minicamp, to rookie Kwity Paye hitting the ground running and receiving praise from teammates and coaches this offseason.

The guys also took a deep dive into the offensive depth chart, taking a look a key position battles and providing analysis on individual offensive players across the board.

Stay tuned to Horseshoe Huddle for wall-to-wall coverage of the Colts' offseason leading up to training camp, preseason, and the start of the regular season.

On future episodes of the podcast, you can expect to hear insight from Josh and Jake as well as the knowledgeable guests that they bring on to discuss all things Colts and the NFL.

Follow and subscribe to the podcast on YouTube and Facebook!

How are you feeling about the Colts' offseason to date? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
HorseshoeHuddle

HorseshoeHuddle

Indianapolis, IN
58
Followers
319
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

HorseshoeHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Indianapolis Colts

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Indianapolis Colts#Horseshoe Huddle#Horseshoe Guys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
News Break
NFL
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFL49erswebzone.com

Carson Wentz’s advice to Trey Lance before 49ers’ training camp

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Trey Lance is in Fargo, N.D. this weekend for Carson Wentz's charity softball game, and the 49ers' rookie received some advice from the former NDSU QB. More San Francisco 49ers News.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts announce return to Grand Park for training camp

The Indianapolis Colts will return to the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield for training camp, the team announced Friday. Though it was expected that the Colts were going to return to their training camp site, it hadn’t yet been announced before Friday. Now that it has, it’s official that the team will be going through a relatively normal training camp.
NFLNBC Sports

Darius Leonard: Carson Wentz in perfect place to have success

Colts linebacker Darius Leonard has been in the playoffs in two of his first three NFL seasons, but the Colts have not been able to advance to the Super Bowl. Leonard thinks they “have to be more disciplined, trust in the game plan, play 110 percent every single play, and find ways to take the ball away” on defense in order to change that. That would only take care of one side of the ball, however, and the biggest question mark on the other side of the ball is the guy under center.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Carson Wentz offers wisdom to fellow former NDSU QB Trey Lance: ‘Just go play’

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Carson Wentz has seen much more than Fargo, North Dakota, in his days since he last starred at the FCS level of college football. He's happy to pass along such wisdom to fellow former Bison signal-caller Trey Lance.
NFL247Sports

Carson Wentz on Indianapolis Colts: 'New passion for the game'

It’s time to turn the page for Carson Wentz. The former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and No. 2 overall pick was traded to the Indianapolis Colts this winter after a disastrous season but has new life in a new city. In five years in Philadelphia, Wentz saw the highs and lows...
NFLYardbarker

The Mechanics of Carson Wentz: Tom House

When I began this series on Carson Wentz, my goal was to learn as much as possible about quarterback mechanics so I could be better equipped to talk about Wentz from this mindset. While I have learned from some of the best in the industry in the past few weeks,...
NFL1075thefan.com

Carson Wentz Passing Early Test As Colts Teammate

INDIANAPOLIS – How would Carson Wentz be as a teammate?. It was a question upon his departure from Philadelphia and arrival to Indianapolis. Was that part of Wentz’s tenure in Philly a bit overblown?. That seems to be the case, with several high-profile former teammates vouching that Wentz was not...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Colts: Carson Wentz takes indirect shot at Eagles with latest comments

The Indianapolis Colts are hopeful that Carson Wentz has put his controversy-filled final season with the Philadelphia Eagles in the rearview mirror. Luckily for the Colts, everything we’ve heard from Wentz, his new teammates, and Indy’s coaching staff over the last few months suggest the former No. 2 overall pick cleared that mental hurdle the moment he was traded out of Philadelphia.
NFLPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Carson Wentz offers advice to Trey Lance: Don't let anything change you

Trey Lance was back at North Dakota State this past weekend to participate in a charity softball game hosted by another NDSU first-round quarterback in Carson Wentz. Wentz, who was traded from the Eagles to the Colts this past spring, was able to offer some words of wisdom to the San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback after the team traded up to select him.
NFLYardbarker

Carson Wentz 'Guaranteed' to Play Better in 2021

The Indianapolis Colts made a risky maneuver when they traded for the embattled Carson Wentz this offseason. The sixth-year quarterback is coming from the floorboards of a spiral with the Philadelphia Eagles, but the Colts are taking a chance on a guy (and roughly $40 million in guarantees) who they hope can rebound and be their quarterback for the foreseeable future.

Comments / 0

Community Policy