Tick season is back, bringing concern for Lyme disease in people and dogs

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Ticks are active again in the Mountain State, increasing the risk for tick-borne illnesses, including Lyme disease, in both humans and animals. According to the state Department of Health and Human Resources, Lyme disease is a bacterial infection transmitted to humans by the black-legged tick, more commonly known as the deer tick, and it’s the most common tick-borne disease in West Virginia.