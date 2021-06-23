Houma wetlands center's first phase expected to be complete by August
Construction of the first phase of a new wetlands education center in Houma should be complete by early fall. "Rain has sort of pushed our schedule back, and so we're looking at more of a substantial completion being done in August -- fingers crossed," said Jonathan Foret, executive director of the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center. "If we have weeks and weeks of rain and hurricanes and things like that, then that could back us up a little bit more."www.dailycomet.com