Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rachel Yerks

3 Steps for Creating A Fantastic To-do List for Your Life

Posted by 
Rachel Yerks
Rachel Yerks
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BsQyE_0acVsvRR00
Photo by Polina Kovaleva from Pexels

It’s difficult to get everything done on your to-do list. I’m not a miracle worker; you won’t finish everything you set out to finish simply because your list-making skills have been made superior by my tips. Instead, my aim is to help you get more done each day.

I’m going to talk you through my strategy, how it works, and why it works. If you have any suggestions for your fellow readers or me to make this to-do list even more exceptional, feel free to let us know in the comments.

Without further ado, here is how I create a “perfect” to-do list every day.

#1. Give yourself multiple productive options

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27GWri_0acVsvRR00
Photo by RODNAE Productions from Pexels

Laundry goes on my to-do list. If you are the designated laundry person in your household, it should be on your list, too. In fact, laundry should be on the same list as getting your taxes done or writing a new article for your blog. Ordering a new glass because your cat shattered one last week should also be on this list.

Physical activities, mental work, and upcoming purchases should all be on the same list. Although the tasks differ, they all need to get done sometime in the future. Don’t “gatekeep” productivity.

Your to-do list shouldn’t only be made up of difficult tasks that need to be done by Friday. Creating to-do lists like that is a great way to dislike to-do lists for the rest of your life. Give yourself a productive break, like shopping for kitchenware you need. It’s still something you need to get done.

#2. Create tiers of tasks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49olio_0acVsvRR00
Photo by Joshua Miranda from Pexels

As much as I enjoy folding laundry and shopping for new dishes, I’d be lying to myself if I said these tasks were as important as writing a new article or working on my email list's upcoming freebie. Some tasks can wait while others shouldn’t.

Extremely important tasks on my to-do list go in the top tier. These important tasks may be work-related, or they could be commitments I’ve made, such as promising to bake a batch of cookies for a party later in the week. Keep your promises, or don’t make promises, people. The second tier should be all other tasks. I only use two tiers, but you’re welcome to stretch your list to three, or four.

I then set myself a rule depending on the day. If I’m feeling energized when I wake up, I should do a tier-one task. If I really don’t want to do that task, I need to do four tier-two tasks. If a tier-one task is due imminently, I am not allowed to avoid it by doing other tasks.

You need to be honest with yourself here. If you don’t feel four tier-two tasks are enough to replace a tier-one task, do more tier-two tasks, or partially work on a tier-one task to make up the difference. You are in charge of your energy and efforts.

#3. Reward yourself for task progress and completion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rDYSf_0acVsvRR00
Photo by Alexander CueLove from Pexels

Throughout the day, I’ll want a snack or mid-day shower (I work from home). I won’t let myself have the thing I want at the moment until I make headway on one of my tasks. If it’s an article I’m only just beginning, I need to finish the introduction and pick the next two paragraph headings before I can have my reward. If I’m nearing the end of an article, I need to finish the article before grabbing a reward.

A great way to make headway on a tier-one task you really don’t want to do is to use a timer. If you need to complete a huge task, work on it for an uninterrupted 30–45 minutes. You should not be browsing social media or allowing any distractions into your mind during this time. Once you have completed the work period, take a well-deserved break and reward yourself. Even if you don’t finish that tier-one task today, you are much closer than you were previously.

If you break one task into manageable chunks with enticing rewards, you’ll be on track to finish the task in no time. Bullet points under each tier-one task are a great way to chunk out the work.

Another strategy is to tell yourself you need to do a task before meeting up with friends. If you don’t do the task, you can’t go, and you don’t want to let people down. It requires some discipline to get into the habit of holding yourself accountable when you fail, but it works really well.

After all … sometimes there’s no better motivator than other people’s disappointment.

Final thoughts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BIr24_0acVsvRR00
Photo by Martin from Pexels

If you have no accountability to yourself and your desires, no to-do list is going to work for you. You need to have the discipline to be productive. If you are finding you can’t get anything done that you want to get done, start very small.

Self-care is important. Make your bed, brush your teeth, and have breakfast. Doing those three tasks is better than staying in bed. Slowly expand your to-do list as your capacity for productivity grows. Give yourself a wide variety of tasks to choose from so you will have at least one interesting or easy task to do from your list. Create tiers of tasks based on difficulty and perceived importance.

Most importantly, reinforce the good behavior of completing tasks. Reward yourself for your efforts and revel in your accomplishments, no matter the size. To-do lists are personal, and one person’s tier two, or tier-four task may very well be someone else’s tier-one task. Don’t “gatekeep” productivity. Focus on your own achievements and potential.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Community Policy
Rachel Yerks

Rachel Yerks

Florence, KY
1K+
Followers
170
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

I am a full-time freelance writer. Contact me on my personal website with any business inquiries.

 https://rachelyerks.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#To Do List#Productivity#Cat#Rodnae Productions#Pexels Laundry#Pexels Throughout
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Cats
Related
Posted by
Tim Denning

Do and Learn New Things, and Your Life Can Seem Longer

The dark side of habits nobody is talking about. Time over the last twelve months feels as if it’s sped up. Then I read a science-backed story written by Professor Michael Easter that spoke of how to slow down time without using hocus pocus. Michael spent his time interviewing Harvard Researchers, Buddhist Lamas, Icelandic geneticists and Jocko Willink-style Special Forces Soldiers for a book on what he calls “The Comfort Crisis.”
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

Working through Success to Create Your Life

The year is about halfway complete, so I want to take this opportunity to encourage you to finish strong. What are some of the goals you have set for yourself? What are some of the adventures you promised you would take? Have you done it or are you still waiting to do it? Don’t delay today what you can start. By all means, just start.
Posted by
Bassey BY

Declutter Your Space and Improve Your Life. 7 Simple Steps to Organize Your Closet

Declutter your space and improve your life. “Don’t agonize. Organize.” — Floryncy Kennedy. Being organized saves you time, energy, and money. If you are busy, hire an organizer. A professional organizer can help you organize your house as a dry cleaner helps with dry cleaning. Also, a professional organizer can teach you organizing skills and clutter reduction.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Paula Carlsen

Create a Meaningful Life with Partners in Living

SAINT PAUL, MN — Partners in Living is a part of Partners in Policymaking of Council on Developmental Disabilities. It is a course that aims to support people with developmental disabilities through inclusive education, competitive community employment, independent living and community inclusion.
Cell Phonesapppicker.com

Lists To-do app review: keep your life organized 2021

Do you find it hard to sometimes stay on top of all your tasks and projects, ending up overwhelmed and forgetting things?. If so it's time to get the Lists To-do organziation app that allow you to organize your tasks, checklists, and to-dos in a user-friendly and quick manner. It might just be the top iPhone app for organizing your life.
Lifestylefinehomesandliving.com

A Step-By-Step Guide On Planning Your Summer Vacation

When it's time for summer every year, the first thing you start to think about is the beach and where you're going to spend your summer vacation. But, unfortunately, you may get lost a little bit and be a little forgetful when you don't know what to do or the steps you should follow. In this article, you will find a step-by-step guide on planning your summer vacation.
LifestyleThrive Global

Creative Ways to Unplug and Recharge This Summer

As many of our social calendars are busier than ever this summer, it’s important that we take time to pause and recharge amid all the fun. While you may feel pressure to attend every gathering and “be on” all the time, research shows that prioritizing down time can actually help you be more present when you’re with others.
Relationship Advicerealtrends.com

Creating FOMO in your recruitment interview

Hint: FOMO = Fear of Missing Out. And, you definitely want to create that feeling in a recruitment interview. Here’s how to create a burning desire for a recruit to join your brokerage. According to the Q2 2021 RealTrends Broker Sentiment Poll, one of the biggest challenges facing real estate...
Bellaire, TXthebuzzmagazines.com

Small steps to a healthier life

The shutdown from the pandemic last spring forced my family to change our routines and even pick up some new habits and interests. For example, we started cooking dinners together as a family. I started learning more about nutrition and its impact on health. Around this same time, our close...
Relationshipsfinehomesandliving.com

Fantastic Ideas For A Comfortable And Cozy Christmas With Your Family

Christmas and the holidays are a great time of the year to spend with family and loved ones. Of course, times can get slightly stressful or even feel extra chilly during these winter months. Here are a few ways to increase your comfort and coziness during Christmas and enjoy the time you spend together.
JobsInc.com

Struggling to Finish Your To Do List? Here's a Better Way to Organize Your Day

Ever since I was a young boy, I was a sucker for a good to-do list. There is something so satisfying about writing down all the tasks that I plan to do for the day and then marking them off one by one as I complete them. But, if you are like most business owners, that feeling is often short-lived. You start the day with a reasonable to-do list and by the end of the day it has grown to 20 or 30 items and very few are actually completed. Sound familiar?
PodcastPosted by
In Homeland Security

This Summer, Start Your 100 List to Lead a Rich and Thriving Life

Podcast with Dr. Bethanie L. Hansen, Faculty Director, School of Arts and Humanities. What are some important things you want to accomplish that will help you lead a thriving and rich life? In this episode, Dr. Bethanie Hansen inspires online teachers to take some time this summer to start a “100 List.” Learn how to think about creating this list of inspiring experiences that will bring richness to your life, how to align these items with your values, and what items can help uplift others, too.
Celebrationswhitehallledger.com

Put the Copper K Fiber Festival on Your To-Do List This July 17-18!

Mark your calendars for the fifth annual Copper K Fiber Festival Saturday, July 17 (9AM-5PM) and Sunday, July 18 (9AM-3PM). Event creator Kami Noyes of Ranching Fiber Traditions invites everyone to attend this event, where Fiber Arts are Getting Back to Their Roots! The event is free of charge; workshops, however, are not free and must be registered for ahead of time.
Fast Company

5 concrete steps to take when you’re overwhelmed by your to-do list

These days, not only is inbox zero an unrealistic goal, but “to-do list zero” seems equally unattainable. Like the hydra, whenever you kill off one task, seven more seem to take its place. Just thinking about the mountain of work ahead may strike fear into your heart. If you are...
Books & Literatureurbanmatter.com

4 Best Books to Make Your Day Off Fantastic

Many people love to read in their spare time, and for a reason. After all, a good book can take your mind off the problems and transport you into a new, fascinating, completely different world. However, finding a decent story can be pretty challenging. Today, many plots repeat the others, and many authors write in a stale, boring way.
Relationship AdviceCleveland Scene

Top 8 Doctor Dating Sites & Apps: Find the MD of Your Dreams

When it comes to love, some people have specific interests. Some women (and men) like the idea of dating a doctor because they’re successful, driven, and their entire career is dedicated to helping people. There are plenty of great reasons to consider dating a doctor, and everyone has their own. Perhaps you’re a doctor looking for love and you want to make sure that you find someone who understands the demands of marrying a doctor.