Last Week In Bitcoin is a series discussing the events of the previous week that occurred in the Bitcoin industry, covering all the important news and analysis. As the fallout of China’s crypto crackdown continues, the effects of over half of the world’s bitcoin miners going offline have been felt. Being the product of absolute genius, bitcoin’s mining algorithm adjusted, decreasing the difficulty to mine bitcoin by nearly 28% — the highest drop ever — making it easier and more profitable for the miners who remain to earn from their operations.