The British government's approach to the Brexit deal for Northern Ireland is set to cause "huge problems", Ireland's foreign minister has said.Simon Coveney was responding to an article by UK Brexit minister Lord Frost published in the Irish press on Saturday.Lord Frost had said EU concessions on trade rules last week were “welcome” but that the extension to grace periods “addresses only a small part of the underlying problem”.The comments have baffled the EU side, which had just assuaged a British demand only to be asked to address more.“Many in the EU are interpreting the UK’s response as essentially saying:...