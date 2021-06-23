Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

4-H rocketry team competes in national competition

By Camri Nelson
Bay News 9
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI — Every year, teams across the country travel to compete in the American Rocketry Challenge in Dayton, and one southwest Ohio team is one of 100 finalists selected to compete. What You Need To Know. Ohio 4-H Rocketry team in West Chester competes in American Rocketry Challenge in Dayton.

www.baynews9.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocket#National Competition#Ins#Cincinnati#4 H Rocketry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Temple, TXKilleen Daily Herald

Temple resident to compete in Ironman competition

KILLEEN — Temple resident Dr. Brandon Griggs, assistant vice president and dean of student affairs at Texas A&M University-Central Texas, will not be taking it easy this weekend. He is not planning to relax with family or find a recreational activity to enjoy. His enjoyment, he readily admits, is, according...
Webster City, IARadio Iowa

Webster City High School team near the top in American Rocketry Challenge

The rocketry team from Webster City High School placed third in the country out of 615 teams in this year’s American Rocketry Challenge. The team competed against 99 other teams in the National Finals which took place at 10 regional launch sites earlier this month. The Webster City students and advisor Mark Murphy participated in the contest held in Dayton, Ohio. Students worked on how to safely carry a payload of one raw egg to three different altitude and time goals and to keep the egg intact when reaching the ground.
Detroit, MIPosted by
St. Joseph News-Press

Wesley Weightlifters to compete in youth nationals

The Wesley Weightlifters make their return trip to the national stage this weekend. With last year’s National Youth Weightlifting Championships taking place virtually, the team now travels to Detroit, Michigan for this year’s meet that features over 900 of the best weightlifters in the country. “I’m excited to just get...
Seneca Falls, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Teen Competing in National Scholarship Competition Saturday

LOCATE Finger Lakes and Lyons National Bank, a major sponsor of the Young Entrepreneurs Academy, congratulates Megan Marley from Seneca Falls, as the winner of the first prize award in the Finger Lakes Community College (FLCC) Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA!) Investor Panel competition. Along with a $1,200 award, this selection entitles her to participate and compete for a $30,000 scholarship and other awards in the Saunders Scholars National Scholarship competition, sponsored by Rochester Institute of Technology, on June 26th.
Grand Island, NEbennettcountyboostersd.com

Jager and Laverack compete at 2021 4-H National Shooting Sports

The 2021 4-H National Shooting Sports Championships were held in Grand Island, Neb., June 21-25 at the Heartland Events Center and the Heartland Public Shooting Park. Over 600 athletes from 32 states competed Tuesday-Thursday. Two Bennett County youth, Hunter Laverack and Grace Jager qualified this past April at the South Dakota state 4-H shooting competition to compete in the events. … to continue reading, you may purchase a newspaper at the Bennett County Booster II in Martin, S.D., participating retailers or online here.
Sandpoint, IDBonner County Daily Bee

Neuder competing in DYW National Final

Thursday marks the start of competition for Camille Neuder, a Sandpoint teen competing in the 64th Distinguished Young Women National Finals. The national scholarship program has transitioned to a virtual format this year due to COVID-19 safety protocols and will be streamed free at DYWNationalFinals.com. Neuder, along with 49 other state representatives, will be recognized during the three showcases for their completion of a series of video submissions and video conference calls.
Chetek, WIchetekalert.com

Youth athletes compete in state shooting competition

Youth Athletes from the Blue Hills Shooting Stars, which consists of athletes from the Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, Cameron, Barron and Bloomer School Districts, competed at the state shooting competition in West Bend on Saturday, June 19. The Blue Hills Shooting Stars team walked away from this competition with several medals, demonstrating that they are some of the best youth shooting athletes in the state of Wisconsin. “These young athletes have to demonstrate the right skills, knowledge and attitude when handling firearms. And once again they did just that representing our area and their schools with pride,” said coach Tim Chaussee. Nine of these athletes will compete next month at nationals at the Cardinal Shooting Center in Ohio on Thursday, July 15. Pictured in the front row, from left to right, are Brady Hanson, Elliot Nichols, Rylee Ladd, Reyana Ladd, Derek Ewald, Wyatt Hanson and Rayna Schroeder. In back are Kaylynn Ewald, Isaac Welle, Daniel Nichols, Evan Hahn, Caleb Gillett, Christian Handrahan and Summer Hanson. “We are excited because our first time at nationals back in 2018, a new Guinees Book of World Record was set as the largest steel match shoot in the world. This year’s event is on track to set a new world record since there are already 1,900 athletes registered for the event,” coach Chaussee stated.
Georgia StateMarietta Daily Journal

Cobb 4-H Youth compete at Georgia 4-H State Horse Show

Cobb County 4-H Horse and Pony Club from June 8-12 had nine of its 30 members compete at the Georgia 4-H State Horse Show in Perry. 4-H members from all over the state came to compete and Cobb County competitors did very well. In the Senior Hunt Seat Division Emma Bayer, riding Rico, placed first and riding Banjo placed 11th. Emma earned Master 4-H status as the state winner in the Senior Hunt Seat Division, which is the highest accolade a student can earn in Georgia 4-H.

Comments / 0

Community Policy