Arvada Line of Duty Death

On Monday, June 21, an unspeakable tragedy took place in our community. During that terrible event, an Arvada Police officer gave his life in service to our community. This webpage has been created as a resource for news updates, notification of community opportunities for sharing support and appreciation for Officer Beesley and his family, and in memoriam of Officer Beesley.

News Updates

The investigation into yesterday's tragedy is ongoing and is a collaboration between Arvada PD and the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office. Information will be released as it becomes available through the Arvada Police. We will provide updated information here, and you can follow the Arvada Police on Twitter, @ArvadaPolice.

Press Releases

Other Media Coverage

A prayer vigil, hosted by the Faith Community, was held on Tuesday, June 22. View the video here.

Donation Information

For those who wish to contribute financially, the official donation site for Officer Beesley is through the Colorado Fallen Heroes Foundation: https://www.cofallenhero.org.

Memorial Location

A temporary memorial has been placed at the main entrance to City Hall (59th Avenue and Ammons Street entrance). This location is highly visible to our public safety team and is the most meaningful place for people to pay respects and place memorials.

Mental Health Assistance

Colorado Crisis and Support Line, available 24/7 at 844-983-8255 or text “TALK” to 38255.

Jefferson Center for Mental Health (303-425-0300) is customizing services specific to the Arvada event. Contact them for services at 303-425-0300.

Arvada Family Assistance Center, Shrine of Saint Anne School (7320 Grant Place), in the gymnasium. Please enter through the main front door on Grant Place. Beginning Wednesday, June 23, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. thru the next several days (TBD).

Media inquiries

Public safety media inquiries should be directed to the Arvada Police Department Public Information Officer: Detective David Snelling, 720-898-6654 or dave-s@arvada.org.

In Memory of Officer Beesley