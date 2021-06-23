Cancel
How #FreeBritney went from a small group of fans to a global movement

By Newsy Staff
tmj4.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Free Britney" is the rallying cry for fans and advocates of Britney Spears. "On April 22, 2019, I was one of the first people to get to the Britney Spears rally, I guess you could say," said Grant Rutter, host of the Grant Rants Hollywood Talk podcast. "I was a...

www.tmj4.com
Related
CelebritiesFortune

Emily Ratajkowski on ownership, consent, and the #FreeBritney movement

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. With 27.8 million followers (and counting) on Instagram, Emily Ratajkowski has been breaking ground in what it means to take back control of your image in the social media era. The model, actress, activist, and...
Los Angeles, CAbuzzfeednews.com

The #FreeBritney Fans Were Right

LOS ANGELES — After following every twist and turn in Britney Spears' conservatorship for years, Tess Barker doubted the world would actually get to hear the pop star speak on Wednesday. For 13 years, Spears' father and a cast of lawyers had legally controlled her life, with a previous hearing...
MusicPosted by
The Independent

Courtney Love in tears during cover of Britney Spears song ‘Lucky’

Courtney Love was brought to tears while singing Britney Spears’ 2000 song “Lucky” in an Instagram video. The Hole singer got emotional towards the end of the song saying: “I’m actually crying. I f*****g hate this when it happens to me.”The musician often covers songs in videos recorded at home. While Love didn’t mention Spears by name, her cover seemed poignant in the wake of the pop star’s testimony to an LA court regarding her controversial conservatorship.Both the singers share dealings with Sam Lufti, who acted as managers to both. According to The New Yorker, Love called Lufti a...
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Kevin Federline Breaks Silence On Ex Britney Spears' Conservatorship, Says He Wants Baby Mama To Be 'Healthy And Happy': Lawyer

Kevin Federline has broken his silence regarding his thoughts on ex-wife and baby mama Britney Spears' controversial conservatorship after she begged the court last week to be released from the control of her father and conservator, Jamie Spears. Article continues below advertisement. In light of the "Lucky" singer's jaw-dropping speech...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Britney Spears is 'driving the cheapest car known to mankind,' but what is it?

Britney Spears is currently enjoying a Hawaiian vacation with her boyfriend Sam Asghari after days of bombshell revelations from her recent conservatorship hearing. The performer has been posting Instagram videos from her Maui hideaway, including one of her dancing in a red bikini and high heels that elicited a "LIVE YOUR BEST LIFE QUEEN" response from "Jersey Shore" star Snookie.
NFLlincolnnewsnow.com

Miley Cyrus and Courtney Love show support for Britney Spears with music

Miley Cyrus chanted "Free Britney" during her Las Vegas show on Sunday (04.07.21). The 28-year-old singer performed at the opening of Resorts World in Sin City and adjusted the lyrics to her song 'Party in the USA' to show her support for the 'Toxic' hitmaker, who recently spoke of how she felt the conservatorship she's been under since 2008 is "abusive".
Florida StatePosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

#FreeBritney movement hits South Florida: ‘It has nothing to do with her celebrity’

In a small, energetic cluster of colorful handmade signs and pulsating pop music, the young and the very young gathered on Young Circle on Friday as local members of the #FreeBritney movement made a public statement in downtown Hollywood. The lunch-hour rally, which attracted eight core participants, a stream of curious onlookers and steady symphony of car honks, was created to show support ...
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
CelebritiesMercury

Paris Hilton praises Britney Spears for speaking out

Paris Hilton is "proud" of Britney Spears for speaking out about her conservatorship. The 'Stars Are Blind' singer admitted it "broke [her] heart" listening to what the 'Toxic' singer had to say in court last month when she urged for the conservatorship she's been under since 2008 to be lifted as she feels the restrictions in her life are "abusive".
CelebritiesSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Britney Spears' lawyer quits

Britney Spears' lawyer has resigned. The 'Lucky' singer has been represented by court-appointed attorney Sam Ingham for the last 13 years but he has now filed documents stating he wants to be removed from his position as soon as the judge will allow him, and his resignation will take effect once the 39-year-old pop star has new counsel.
Celebritiesmxdwn.com

Courtney Love Shares an Emotional Cover of Britney Spears’ “Lucky” In the Midst of Conservatorship Battle

Courtney Love has released yet another beautiful cover. This time, she shares her rendition of “Lucky,” originally sung by the legendary Miss Britney Spears. Love’s rendition has an acoustic rock tone to it, with the pace of it being faster than the original. During the middle of singing, Love cries as she sings the line “tears come at night.” Check it out the crazy good cover below.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Meghan McCain calls on FBI to immediately 'extradite' Britney Spears from her home following court testimony

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain reacted strongly Thursday to singer Britney Spears' court testimony this week asking for her conservatorship to be removed from her father. Discussing Spears' arguments with her co-hosts, McCain said the testimony made her feel "physically ill," likened her circumstances to a victim of human trafficking, and called on the FBI to immediately "extradite her from her home" to stop what she called abuse from her family.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Christina Aguilera Calls Britney Spears’ Conservatorship “Unacceptable”

Fellow 2000s pop icon and Mickey Mouse Club alum Christina Aguilera is throwing her support behind Britney Spears. In a lengthy series of tweets posted on Monday, the “Beautiful” singer responded to Spears’ plea to end her conservatorship in court the previous week. “These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through. It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish,” Aguilera wrote alongside an image of the two in earlier years. “To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those ‘close’ to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable. The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly.”

