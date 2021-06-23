Weld County oil spills for June 23

The following spills were reported to the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission in the past two weeks. Information is based on Form 19, which operators must fill out detailing the leakage/spill events. Any spill release that may impact waters of the state must be reported as soon as practical. Spills and leaks typically are found during routine maintenance on existing wells, though some actual “spills” do occur among the 24,000-plus wells in the county.