Sendoso's Rapid Customer Growth Drives Expansion of Partner Ecosystem with Addition of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Via Workato

The explosion in high-resolution data capture technologies in health has increased interest in making inference about individual-level parameters. While technology may provide substantial data on a single individual, how best to use multisource population data to improve individualized inference remains an open research question. One possible approach, the multisource exchangeability model (MEM), is a Bayesian method for integrating data from supplementary sources into the analysis of a primary source. MEM was originally developed to improve inference for a single study by borrowing information from similar previous studies; however, its computational burden grows exponentially with the number of supplementary sources, making it unsuitable for applications where hundreds or thousands of supplementary sources (i.e., individuals) could contribute to inference on a given individual. In this paper, we propose the data-driven MEM (dMEM), a two-stage approach that includes both source selection and clustering to enable the inclusion of an arbitrary number of sources to contribute to individualized inference in a computationally tractable and data-efficient way. We illustrate the application of dMEM to individual-level human behavior and mental well-being data collected via smartphones, where our approach increases individual-level estimation precision by 84% compared with a standard no-borrowing method and outperforms recently-proposed competing methods in 80% of individuals.