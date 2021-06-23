Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Sendoso's Rapid Customer Growth Drives Expansion of Partner Ecosystem with Addition of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Via Workato

By PRWeb
Middletown Press
 14 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. Sendoso, the leading Sending Platform, today unveiled its newest integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365, expanding its network of integrations to support the diversified data needs from a rapidly growing enterprise customer base after seeing triple-digit revenue growth and more than double YoY platform utilization in the past 12 months.

www.middletownpress.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Customer Retention#Microsoft Dynamics 365#Customer Success#Via#Partner Ecosystem#Prweb#The Sending Platform#Sunrise Technologies#Netsuite#Oracle#Mql#Gmail#Salesloft#Heap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
TechnologyApple Insider

SolarWinds hackers stole data from Microsoft's customer support system

A hacking group believed to be responsible for the SolarWinds breaches used access to Microsoft's support tools via a compromised customer service agent's computer, a breach that enabled the hackers to perform further hacks against Microsoft's customers. Disclosed on Friday via a blog post, Microsoft confirmed its investigation into the...
BusinessTechRepublic

Future Fit companies build success through partner ecosystems

Recent Forrester research demonstrates how a future fit tech strategy gives your company the foundations for customer and business success. In our recent research, we have demonstrated how a future fit tech strategy gives your company the foundations for customer and business success. And we have determined that companies that are customer obsessed grow 2.5 times faster than others. Creativity—finding new solutions to old problems and making breakthroughs to new business models, new products, and new ways of working—give you the power to differentiate and grow.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Solace Power Inc. Announces Process To Seek Strategic Partners, Aims To Achieve Rapid Growth And Penetration Of Addressable Markets

MOUNT PEARL, NL, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Solace Power Inc. ("Solace Power" or the "Company"), a world leader in differentiated wireless power technology, announces that its board of directors (the "Board"), following a review in collaboration with the Company's strategic advisor, Clariti Strategic Advisors Inc. ("Clariti"), has determined that it is in the best interests of the Company to seek the support of one or more strategic partners to assist the Company in achieving its growth aspirations.
Softwaremartechseries.com

NexJ Systems Expands Market Reach Through Partner Ecosystem

NexJ Systems Inc. , delivering intelligent customer management solutions to the financial services industry, announces new client acquisitions resulting from our cloud initiative and eco-system expansion. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Hunter Montgomery, Chief Marketing Officer at ChurnZero. In April of 2021 we expanded the availability of our significantly...
SoftwareCIO

Driving AI Expansion with Intel oneAPI

The holy grail of cross platform, heterogenous computing is within sight since Intel announced its pathfinding oneAPI initiative a couple years ago. With the increasing pace of advancements in high performance computing, compute acceleration and the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence, this cross platform, hardware-agnostic vision is key to driving technology toward the betterment of humankind, a shared aspiration of both Intel and Dell Technologies.
ComputersHPCwire

NVIDIA, Partners Extending Arm Ecosystem from Exascale to the Edge

June 28, 2021 — Supercomputing centers around the world looking for a flexible, energy-efficient alternative to diversify their systems are beginning to turn to Arm for their exascale supercomputers. Arm is the world’s most popular CPU architecture, according to the company, but the x86 architecture has more than 97 percent...
Businessaithority.com

Accenture Acquires Bionic To Help Brands Drive Customer Growth And Innovation

Bionic’s proprietary Growth OS solution enables Accenture Interactive clients to innovate like start-ups Accenture (ACN) announced it has acquired Bionic to help clients ignite customer growth through an entrepreneurial approach designed for large organizations, enabling them to launch new products and businesses that fulfill unmet customer needs. The acquisition strengthens Accenture Interactive’s ability to help its clients drive growth by reimagining experiences and seizing new market and customer opportunities with less risk and more confidence.
Technologythepaypers.com

MineralTree integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central

US-based MineralTree, an Accounts Payable (AP) and payments automation solution provider, has announced a new integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central. The Microsoft product is an ERP offering productivity and collaboration in mid-market back-offices by streamlining AP processes, incorporating digital payment options, and increasing workflow visibility across the organisation, as the press release says.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Accenture (ACN) Acquires Bionic to Drive Customer Growth and Innovation

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Accenture (NYSE: ACN) announced it has acquired Bionic to help clients ignite customer growth through an entrepreneurial approach designed for large organizations, enabling them to launch new products and businesses that fulfill unmet customer needs. The acquisition strengthens Accenture Interactive's ability to help its clients drive growth by reimagining experiences and seizing new market and customer opportunities with less risk and more confidence.
BusinessLumia UK

Microsoft named Principal Partner for COP26

The time is now for greater ambition and faster action towards net zero. Time is running out on efforts to stabilize our global climate system. Doing so will require transitioning our world to a net zero carbon economy by 2050. Failing to do so risks unprecedented social and economic disruption. This year, the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in many ways represents our last chance. Countries must come together and agree on a coordinated approach to an unprecedented social and economic transition.
Medical & Biotechaithority.com

ObvioHealth Raises $31 Million, Adds Two Strategic Partners to Bolster Capabilities and Drive Growth Globally

ObvioHealth, a global Virtual Research Organization (VRO), announces it has raised $31 million in its latest round of financing. The round was led by two new partners: Dedalus Group, an international healthcare IT and diagnostic software provider, leader in Europe and backed by Ardian, and Novotech Health Holdings Pte. Ltd. (“Novotech”), Asia Pacific’s highest revenue biotech-specialist CRO in 2020.
Electronicsaithority.com

inVia Robotics And Rufus Labs Partner To Drive Warehouse Automation Via Wearables And Robots

The La-based Companies Will Serve Shared Customers With Subscription Model Pricing To Warehouse Automation Software, Robots, And Wearables. inVia Robotics, the provider of the next generation of warehouse automation solutions for e-commerce, and Rufus Labs, makers of intelligent wearable warehouse technology and workforce analytics software, announced a strategic partnership to increase intelligence and productivity in warehouses through their subscription offerings. The collaboration is directly aimed at addressing warehouse labor shortages that the industry currently faces, allowing warehouse employees to work more efficiently and supercharging workforce productivity.
Sciencearxiv.org

A flexible Bayesian framework for individualized inference via dynamic borrowing

The explosion in high-resolution data capture technologies in health has increased interest in making inference about individual-level parameters. While technology may provide substantial data on a single individual, how best to use multisource population data to improve individualized inference remains an open research question. One possible approach, the multisource exchangeability model (MEM), is a Bayesian method for integrating data from supplementary sources into the analysis of a primary source. MEM was originally developed to improve inference for a single study by borrowing information from similar previous studies; however, its computational burden grows exponentially with the number of supplementary sources, making it unsuitable for applications where hundreds or thousands of supplementary sources (i.e., individuals) could contribute to inference on a given individual. In this paper, we propose the data-driven MEM (dMEM), a two-stage approach that includes both source selection and clustering to enable the inclusion of an arbitrary number of sources to contribute to individualized inference in a computationally tractable and data-efficient way. We illustrate the application of dMEM to individual-level human behavior and mental well-being data collected via smartphones, where our approach increases individual-level estimation precision by 84% compared with a standard no-borrowing method and outperforms recently-proposed competing methods in 80% of individuals.
Businessmartechseries.com

SonyLIV Enters into Strategic Partnership with TCS to Transform Customer Experience and Drive Growth

Tata Consultancy Services Will Help Speed and Scale SonyLIV’s Innovation to Accelerate its Journey Towards Becoming a Global Next-Generation OTT Player. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has entered into a strategic partnership with India’s premier OTT streaming platform, SonyLIV, to help create an innovative business model enabled by digital technologies, enhance customer experience, and pave the path to future growth.
Softwareaithority.com

AISERA Transforms Customer Experience & Customer Service With AI & Automation

Next-Generation AI-Powered Customer Intelligence Solution Automates Revenue Operations, Customer Service and Technical Support for Personalized Concierge-Grade Customer Experience (CX) Aisera, the world’s first AI Customer service that automates tasks, actions, and workflows for all organizations, announced that it has significantly enhanced its Customer Service & Customer Experience (CX) solutions. The...
Softwareatlantanews.net

Business Intelligence Management Software Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2028: IBM, Oracle, SAP, SAS

JCMR recently announced market survey which covers overall in-depth study including additional study on COVID-19 impacted market situation on Global Business Intelligence Management Software Market. The Research Article Entitled Global Business Intelligence Management Software Market provides very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, upcoming & innovative technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel this Universal market place, and major players profile and strategies. The research study provides forecasts for Business Intelligence Management Software investments till 2029.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Cloud Automation Market is Booming Worldwide | Cisco Systems, VMware, Computer Sciences, Citrix Systems

The latest study released on the Global Cloud Automation Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Cloud Automation market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.

Comments / 0

Community Policy