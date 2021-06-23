City of Greeley outlines guidelines for reserving a space for Independence Day parade
The city of Greeley has issued guidelines for spectators planning to save a space on city property to watch the Greeley Stampede Independence Day Parade on Saturday, July 3. City officials ask people to hold off on reserving a space until after 4 p.m. Friday, July 2. The city’s Culture, Parks and Recreation Department will perform maintenance along the parade route on 10th Avenue until the close of business July 2.www.greeleytribune.com