Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Sendoso's Rapid Customer Growth Drives Expansion of Partner Ecosystem with Addition of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Via Workato

By PRWeb
MySanAntonio
 14 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. Sendoso, the leading Sending Platform, today unveiled its newest integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365, expanding its network of integrations to support the diversified data needs from a rapidly growing enterprise customer base after seeing triple-digit revenue growth and more than double YoY platform utilization in the past 12 months.

www.mysanantonio.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Customer Retention#Microsoft Dynamics 365#Customer Success#Via#Partner Ecosystem#Prweb#The Sending Platform#Sunrise Technologies#Netsuite#Oracle#Mql#Gmail#Salesloft#Heap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
TechnologyApple Insider

SolarWinds hackers stole data from Microsoft's customer support system

A hacking group believed to be responsible for the SolarWinds breaches used access to Microsoft's support tools via a compromised customer service agent's computer, a breach that enabled the hackers to perform further hacks against Microsoft's customers. Disclosed on Friday via a blog post, Microsoft confirmed its investigation into the...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Solace Power Inc. Announces Process To Seek Strategic Partners, Aims To Achieve Rapid Growth And Penetration Of Addressable Markets

MOUNT PEARL, NL, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Solace Power Inc. ("Solace Power" or the "Company"), a world leader in differentiated wireless power technology, announces that its board of directors (the "Board"), following a review in collaboration with the Company's strategic advisor, Clariti Strategic Advisors Inc. ("Clariti"), has determined that it is in the best interests of the Company to seek the support of one or more strategic partners to assist the Company in achieving its growth aspirations.
Softwaremartechseries.com

NexJ Systems Expands Market Reach Through Partner Ecosystem

NexJ Systems Inc. , delivering intelligent customer management solutions to the financial services industry, announces new client acquisitions resulting from our cloud initiative and eco-system expansion. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Hunter Montgomery, Chief Marketing Officer at ChurnZero. In April of 2021 we expanded the availability of our significantly...
Businessaithority.com

Accenture Acquires Bionic To Help Brands Drive Customer Growth And Innovation

Bionic’s proprietary Growth OS solution enables Accenture Interactive clients to innovate like start-ups Accenture (ACN) announced it has acquired Bionic to help clients ignite customer growth through an entrepreneurial approach designed for large organizations, enabling them to launch new products and businesses that fulfill unmet customer needs. The acquisition strengthens Accenture Interactive’s ability to help its clients drive growth by reimagining experiences and seizing new market and customer opportunities with less risk and more confidence.
ComputersHPCwire

NVIDIA, Partners Extending Arm Ecosystem from Exascale to the Edge

June 28, 2021 — Supercomputing centers around the world looking for a flexible, energy-efficient alternative to diversify their systems are beginning to turn to Arm for their exascale supercomputers. Arm is the world’s most popular CPU architecture, according to the company, but the x86 architecture has more than 97 percent...
Technologythepaypers.com

MineralTree integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central

US-based MineralTree, an Accounts Payable (AP) and payments automation solution provider, has announced a new integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central. The Microsoft product is an ERP offering productivity and collaboration in mid-market back-offices by streamlining AP processes, incorporating digital payment options, and increasing workflow visibility across the organisation, as the press release says.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Accenture (ACN) Acquires Bionic to Drive Customer Growth and Innovation

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Accenture (NYSE: ACN) announced it has acquired Bionic to help clients ignite customer growth through an entrepreneurial approach designed for large organizations, enabling them to launch new products and businesses that fulfill unmet customer needs. The acquisition strengthens Accenture Interactive's ability to help its clients drive growth by reimagining experiences and seizing new market and customer opportunities with less risk and more confidence.
Electronicsaithority.com

inVia Robotics And Rufus Labs Partner To Drive Warehouse Automation Via Wearables And Robots

The La-based Companies Will Serve Shared Customers With Subscription Model Pricing To Warehouse Automation Software, Robots, And Wearables. inVia Robotics, the provider of the next generation of warehouse automation solutions for e-commerce, and Rufus Labs, makers of intelligent wearable warehouse technology and workforce analytics software, announced a strategic partnership to increase intelligence and productivity in warehouses through their subscription offerings. The collaboration is directly aimed at addressing warehouse labor shortages that the industry currently faces, allowing warehouse employees to work more efficiently and supercharging workforce productivity.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Webprofits To Aggressively Drive Airtasker's UK Growth Plan

SYDNEY, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Airtasker, the number one community that connects people and services with those who need them, chose leading independent digital growth consultancy, Webprofits, as a strategic partner to help them expand to new markets. Following a successful IPO in early 2021, Airtasker set its sights...
Softwarealbuquerqueexpress.com

Microsoft to introduce Dynamic Refresh Rate for Windows 11

Washington [US], July 1 (ANI): With the newly launched Windows 11 just around, dynamic refresh rate or DRR has finally been introduced by Microsoft and it should help improve battery life on laptops. Higher refresh rate display smartphones have had software-enabled dynamic refresh rate capabilities for a while now as...
Boston, MAbostonnews.net

Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Market Drive Big Growth | IBM, Microsoft, SAP-SE, Ambrosus, Arc-net

Global Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Market Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, predicts the industry's performance for the upcoming years to help stakeholders in making the right decisions that can potentially garner strong returns. Further, the document provides comprehensive analysis of the key industry trends as well as the opportunities that will ensure an upward growth trajectory in the coming years. It also focuses on developing strategies for challenges faced by the industry. Moreover, an exhaustive discussion of the latest updates including the impact of COVID-19 pandemic is furnished in the study. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
Retailthepaypers.com

Driving a seamless ecommerce expansion

Deutsche Bank’s Kilian Thalhammer explores how the treasury departments are navigating the changing online shopping landscape. As countries locked down and retailers temporarily closed their doors, ecommerce sales rose dramatically. To meet this heightened demand for online shopping, treasury departments have been hard at work to ensure their operations can cope.
Technologythreatpost.com

Attackers Breach Microsoft Customer Service Accounts

American IT companies and government have been targeted by the Nobelium state-sponsored group. The same group behind the SolarWinds supply-chain attacks has been targeting Microsoft’s corporate networks to gain access to specific organizations — primarily, U.S.-based IT and government organizations. Microsoft officially announced the attacks after Reuters obtained an email...
Softwarehoustonmirror.com

Business Intelligence Management Software Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2028: IBM, Oracle, SAP, SAS

JCMR recently announced market survey which covers overall in-depth study including additional study on COVID-19 impacted market situation on Global Business Intelligence Management Software Market. The Research Article Entitled Global Business Intelligence Management Software Market provides very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, upcoming & innovative technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel this Universal market place, and major players profile and strategies. The research study provides forecasts for Business Intelligence Management Software investments till 2029.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Application Delivery Network Market Investment Analysis | Citrix Systems, F5 Networks, Radware, A10 Networks

JCMR recently announced market survey which covers overall in-depth study including additional study on COVID-19 impacted market situation on Global Application Delivery Network Market. The Research Article Entitled Global Application Delivery Network Market provides very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, upcoming & innovative technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel this Universal market place, and major players profile and strategies. The research study provides forecasts for Application Delivery Network investments till 2029.
Softwarephiladelphiaherald.com

Cloud Automation Market is Booming Worldwide | Cisco Systems, VMware, Computer Sciences, Citrix Systems

The latest study released on the Global Cloud Automation Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Cloud Automation market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Integrated Development Environment as a Service Market - increasing demand with Industry Professionals: IBM, Intel, JetBrains

JCMR recently announced market survey which covers overall in-depth study including additional study on COVID-19 impacted market situation on Global Integrated Development Environment as a Service Market. The Research Article Entitled Global Integrated Development Environment as a Service Market provides very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, upcoming & innovative technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel this Universal market place, and major players profile and strategies. The research study provides forecasts for Integrated Development Environment as a Service investments till 2029.

Comments / 0

Community Policy