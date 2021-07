Sometimes you can fight ghosts. In the newly announced horror game Madison your only weapon is an instant camera. Hopefully that’s enough. A first-person horror game that sees you waking up inside of a locked room, Madison very quickly manages to set a style of its own. The trailer shows off various elements of the game, the most important of which is an instant camera that you’ll use to fight ghosts and solve puzzles. While that may be the main defining feature, that doesn’t mean there isn’t more to the game. Playing as Luca, you need to survive demons and try to complete a ritual, all while attempting to figure out where you are and how you got there. The game also has randomized events and puzzles, so you can play it multiple times and see different scares and solve different issues. Hopefully, you’ll even survive the events.