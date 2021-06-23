Google offers official instructions on how to know if your Nest Hub is running Fuchsia OS
Google has shared official instructions on how to know if your Nest Hub has been updated to run on Fuchsia OS. Last month, Google launched an update for the first-generation Nest Hub, switching it from Cast OS to Fuchsia, an operating system Google built from scratch that is pridefully “not Linux.” This marked the first major debut for Fuchsia OS, having to that point been something of a skunkworks project.9to5google.com