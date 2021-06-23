Google offers official instructions on how to know if your Nest Hub is running Fuchsia OS

Photography has many enemies, but two of the biggest issues smartphones with their tiny sensors face are noise and blur. See, you can't just crank your smartphone's camera aperture wider in low-light or when moving. Outside a few exceptions, it's a fixed size. That means either a longer exposure or higher ISO to compensate — and that means blur and noise. We've all snagged disappointing shots at night because of it. But just a couple of months ago, Google Photos rolled out new tools meant to help combat both. Neither can magically make the issue go away, but the new denoise and sharpen tools work better than you think, and the "how" behind them is fascinating and entirely counter-intuitive.