Kenosha, WI

UW-EXTENSION: Community stories: Rules, beliefs, and values about food

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo things I absolutely love just so happen to tap into my creative streak and unite people: food and stories. After all, everybody eats and there’s nothing like a story to honor the human experience, explain a perspective, and inspire ideas and connections. FoodWIse educators learn from our community members every day by hearing stories about their food rules, beliefs and values that further influence dietary choices and behaviors.

