More than two-thirds of UK companies trying to hire new workers are struggling to find recruits, according to new research.A survey of 5,700 companies found sectors hit hard by coronavirus, such as hotels and catering, were seeing a rise in recruitment plans.The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) said the highest proportion of firms attempting to recruit were in production and manufacturing and construction.Of those attempting to recruit in recent months, those facing difficulties increased to 70 per cent from a little more than half at the end of 2020, it said.Jane Gratton, of the BCC, said: “As firms are released...