Garbage's Shirley Manson Praises Billie Eilish For Transforming Pop Music

Garbage are a band that has persevered. Whilst many of their contemporaries suffer splits, break ups and those lineup changes, this is a band who have not let emotions get in the way of creativity. Now, they have released album number seven, after a span of twenty-six years since that explosive debut, we find the band still reaching, and exploring avenues as they evolve gracefully. No Gods No Masters is an album that reeks of reality, our socially charged atmosphere. Perhaps this is their most immersive political statement, but it is fueled by this world we find ourselves within, an earth clinging desperately to it’s axis before it spins out of control.