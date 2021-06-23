Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Garbage's Shirley Manson Praises Billie Eilish For Transforming Pop Music

By Katrina Nattress
Posted by 
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

'For so long, it seemed like the rebellious girls were being suffocated.'

www.iheart.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

62K+
Followers
8K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Shirley Manson
Person
Little Simz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pop Culture#Las Vegas#Transforming Pop Music#Nme
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Get Lost in the Music EP

Don’t operate heavy machinery while listening to Ambar Lucid: Just a couple releases into her career, the songwriter has already demonstrated a natural talent for songs equally capable of distracting your thoughts and seizing control of your physical movements. The New Jersey musician started out with a sort of soft-psych R&B on her debut, 2019’s Dreaming Lucid, which skewed more toward singer-songwriter introspection than pop spectacle. But on last year’s Garden of Lucid, she embraced more luxurious beats and dove into the low end, opening a portal to a sleek alternate dimension. Both contexts served to illuminate her wonderful voice: lethally sharp and surprisingly hefty, slicing cleanly through the open air with just the slightest vibrato, like a javelin.
Celebritiesat40.com

Billie Eilish Teases New Single, Video For 'NDA'

Billie Eilish is blessing us all with even more music as she prepares to release her second album. The "Bad Guy" singer announced that her new song "NDA" will drop on Friday, July 9, along with an accompanying music video. The track will be the fifth released from Eilish's second album "Happier Than Ever," set to release later this month, per Pitchfork.
Celebritieskoxe.com

Singer Billie Eilish apologizes after video containing racial slur resurfaces

Billie Eilish is apologizing for her behavior after video resurfaced that appears to show her mouthing an anti-Asian remark. An edited compilation of several videos that was posted on TikTok last week appears to show the singer mouthing an Asian racial slur used in Tyler the Creator’s 2011 song “Fish” and imitating various accents.
MusicMTV

How A Song Becomes A Queer Anthem, According To LGBTQ+ Artists

On its surface, Big Freedia’s “Chasing Rainbows” sounds like any other pop anthem. With a hummable melody, sparkling production, and earworm chorus featuring fellow star Kesha, the track has the ability to explode out of speakers on musicality alone. But zero in on the confection’s personal lyrics and you’ll discover they center on topics of sexuality, equality, and spirituality. The song is a deep rumination and vulnerable insight into the singer’s world and personality.
MusicGreenwichTime

Doja Cat's 'Planet Her' Leads Apple Music Pre-Add Chart

It may seem like just yesterday that Doja Cat’s sophomore album Hot Pink launched the LA rapper to stardom, but fans are already anxiously awaiting its follow-up. Planet Her, Doja’s third studio album that is set for release on Friday, leads the Apple Music Pre-Add Chart for the week of June 11th through June 17th. Pre-adds allow listeners to queue up an album to be added to their library when it’s released, offering a good indication of the albums that fans are most excited for. It’s a good sign that it’s leading the pre-add chart, where previous RS 200 toppers like Polo G and Rod Wave have also led.
Musicallaccess.com

Musician and Filmaker MUKS Opens Up About His Newest Song ‘Falling’ and Balancing Music With the Film World!

Growing up in pre-millennial India meant music was MUKS’ only escape from the matrix of monoculture. Moving to London as a student proved education is never just academic. The amateur poet immersed himself in UK club culture, and became a drum and bass DJ. MUKS began exploring how to use his primary instrument, his voice, to express himself, a ceaseless journey that continues to shape his present day work. MUKS is also a filmmaker and recently produced the Oscar nominated global hit film, The White Tiger.
MusicBillboard

Billie Eilish, Blackpink, Dua Lipa, Travis Scott & Bad Bunny Launch a New Look for Today's Top Hits Spotify Playlist

Today's Top Hits on Spotify includes some of the biggest songs in the world, so it makes sense that some of the biggest music acts in the world are helping launch a brand-new look for the streamer's most popular playlist. Below, Billboard can exclusively unveil a video ushering in a new era for the playlist starring Billie Eilish, Blackpink, Dua Lipa, Travis Scott and Bad Bunny.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Dua Lipa wants to be a movie star

Dua Lipa would “really like” to be a movie star. The 25-year-old singer is “intrigued and excited” about the idea of building on the experience she’s gained from starring in her music videos but doesn’t want to jump straight into a leading role. Asked about the possibility of moving into...
MusicSoompi

Watch: Brave Girls Transforms Into A Rock Band For “Immortal Songs”

On June 26, KBS’s “Immortal Songs” aired the second part of its “married couple” special, with Hong Seo Beom-Jo Gap Kyung and Kang Jin-Kim Hyo Sun as the featured artists. Spoilers. The first contestant for Part 2 was Hwang Chi Yeol, who covered Kang Jin’s “Brush” with his powerful voice....
Musicbigtakeover.com

Garbage - No Gods No Masters (Infectious Music)

Garbage are a band that has persevered. Whilst many of their contemporaries suffer splits, break ups and those lineup changes, this is a band who have not let emotions get in the way of creativity. Now, they have released album number seven, after a span of twenty-six years since that explosive debut, we find the band still reaching, and exploring avenues as they evolve gracefully. No Gods No Masters is an album that reeks of reality, our socially charged atmosphere. Perhaps this is their most immersive political statement, but it is fueled by this world we find ourselves within, an earth clinging desperately to it’s axis before it spins out of control.
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

Jazmine Sullivan Announces New Single ‘Tragic’

It looks like Jazmine Sullivan may have some more ‘Heaux Tales’ to share. Moments ago, the vocal powerhouse unwrapped an intimate sit-down chat with an eclectic group of ladies, which she described as “continuing the conversation around Heaux Tales.”. Of course, referring to her critically acclaimed EP of the same...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

KYLE Announces New Music & Reveals He's Fully Independent

"iSpy" artist KYLE has announced that he's officially an independent artist, effectively ending his working relationship with Atlantic Recording Corporation. The Ventura-based artist will be releasing new music this week, sharing a message with his day-one fans that he's finally happy to be working on his art again. "I have...
Musicofficialcharts.com

Natalie Imbruglia on "terrifying" writer's block that inspired her new album Firebird

Natalie Imbruglia has opened up about the "terrifying" five years she spent with writers' block and the breakthrough that lead to the release of her new album. Announced last week, Firebird will be Natalie's first album of original material in 12 years and is trailed by hopeful lead single Build It Better. Her last record, 2015's Male, was composed entirely of cover songs by male acts like Daft Punk and The Cure.
MoviesStereogum

Sing 2 Trailer Has Animals Singing Billie Eilish, Drake, & System Of A Down

Sing 2, the sequel to the 2016 animated movie where Matthew McConaughey played a koala hosting a singing competition to save his struggling theater, is coming out on Christmas. Actual pop stars Bono, Halsey, and Pharrell Williams have joined the cast, which also includes Scarlett Johansson as a rocker porcupine, Reese Witherspoon and Nick Kroll as pigs, and Tori Kelly as a shy elephant. The plot revolves around the gang convincing a reclusive rock star lion — that’s Bono — to star in a new stage show, and the new trailer features anthropomorphic animals singing Billie Eilish’s “Bury A Friend,” Eminem’s “My Name Is,” Drake’s “Hotline Bling,” U2’s “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For,” System Of A Down’s “Chop Suey,” and more. Watch below.
Musicseattlepi.com

Sheena Easton on Singing 'For Your Eyes Only' and Loving Billie Eilish's Bond Song

When it premiered in cinemas on June 24, 1981, the James Bond thriller “For Your Eyes Only” was notable for two main reasons. First, it was the grittiest and most realistic Bond adventure since “From Russia with Love” almost two decades earlier. And second, it instantly established an iconic new theme song that was embraced by fans as one of the best in the blockbuster spy series’ history.

Comments / 1

Community Policy