Margaret Stanaitis Diggins, enjoyed volunteering

Rehoboth Beach, DE

Cape Gazette
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMargaret S. “Peg” Diggins, 84, of Rehoboth Beach completed the chapters of her earthly life Saturday, June 19, 2021, and returned to the Lord’s library of peace. Born in January, 1937 in Chester, Pa., she was a 1953 graduate of Chester High School and worked at Pennsylvania Bell Telephone until her 1957 marriage to Leon Stanaitis; with whom she shared 22 years of marriage. In 1984, she remarried to Edward Diggins; with whom she celebrated 37 years of marriage. They retired to south Delaware in 1989 and enjoyed volunteering, arts and crafts, and her beloved cats.

