The Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition Is What This Car Should Have Been All Along
Aston Martin’s Vantage is a good way to get around. It looks pretty good, it sounds great, and is capital-F Fast. But since launch, it’s felt like Aston’s sports car could be a little more. Thanks to a tony race series known as Formula 1, Aston Martin’s found itself not only sponsoring race cars on the grid, but in charge of medical and safety cars as well. The Vantage F1 Edition is the firm’s roadgoing take on the F1 car that keeps things safe.www.roadandtrack.com