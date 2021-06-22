Cancel
Shropshire streets busier than they were pre-pandemic, Google data shows

By Dominic Robertson
Shropshire Star
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShropshire's town centre streets are busier than they were before the pandemic, data suggests, despite the coronavirus restrictions still in place. Current curbs will remain a while longer, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently announced that the end of all coronavirus restrictions in England – which the Government's roadmap outlined would be June 21 at the earliest – would be delayed by up to four weeks.

Keir Starmer
Boris Johnson
Related
WorldBBC

Covid: Cardiff city centre working '50% lower' than pre-pandemic

The number of people working in Cardiff city centre is 50% lower than before the pandemic, according to research. A study by the The Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) found the city had a lower share of workers back in the office than four other major UK cities.
Economywhtc.com

More UK workers furloughed than first estimated, data shows

LONDON (Reuters) – More British workers were furloughed in late May than first estimated, according to new government data that pointed to a less optimistic outlook for unemployment than previously thought. The finance ministry said 2.4 million people remained fully or partially on the government’s Coronavirus Job Retention scheme at...
Public HealthShropshire Star

Vulnerable people ‘made to feel worthless’ as masks to become optional

Immunosuppressed and vulnerable people have said they are more likely to stay inside when masks become optional on July 19. Vulnerable people have spoken about feeling “worthless” after the Government announced plans to scrap all Covid-19 restrictions in England. The plans, which include an end to social distancing and a...
Public HealthHealthcare IT News

Health and Care Bill introduced to UK Parliament

The UK’s new Health and Care Bill was introduced to the House of Commons today, in a bid to deliver more joined up care. However it faces criticism from independent think tanks, the Health Foundation and the Nuffield Trust for plans to make NHS England more accountable to the government.
TrafficShropshire Star

Shapps ‘very relaxed’ if transport operators continue mask rule

The minister told MPs that individual operators could amend their conditions of carriage to require passengers to keep wearing coverings. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said he would be “very relaxed” if any bus and train operators in England continue to require passengers to wear face coverings from July 19.
Public HealthShropshire Star

Whitty warns long Covid will increase, particularly among the young

Mr Whitty warned that young people will be hit hard by the collection of syndromes after Boris Johnson announced plans to end restrictions in England. Professor Chris Whitty urged the nation to “push hell for leather” to reduce coronavirus infection rates and roll out the vaccines to prevent a significant increase in long Covid.
Posted by
The Independent

Will I need to wear a mask on public transport and planes after 19 July?

The government has announced that face masks will become optional in England from Monday 19 July. But transport operators will continue to have their own policies for passengers. Airlines, in particular, say their current rules will remain in force, while other operators are studying the changed regulations and are still formulating plans.These are the key questions and answers as of Tuesday at 11am. What does the law say at the moment?“No person may, without reasonable excuse, enter or remain within a relevant place without wearing a face covering.” This includes all public transport vehicles and “hubs” (including airports, bus stops...
WorldShropshire Star

Shropshire business leader calls for more guidance on easing of Covid restrictions

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce has welcomed Boris Johnson’s plans to virtually end lockdown on July 19, describing them as a "much-needed step on the road to normality". It has welcomed the Prime Minister’s attempt to set out the direction of travel in advance of reopening. But the chamber said businesses across Shropshire still do not have the full picture they desperately needed to properly plan for unlocking.
WorldShropshire Star

Johnson claims link between coronavirus cases and deaths has been ‘severed’

The Prime Minister’s comments came just days after Sir Patrick Vallance said the link had been weakened but not ‘completely broken’. Boris Johnson insisted the vaccination programme had “severed” the link between rising coronavirus cases and deaths, despite his chief scientific adviser stating the relationship had merely been weakened. The...
HealthShropshire Star

Market Drayton says thank you to the NHS

People have needed the NHS more than ever over the past year, and one Shropshire town wanted to say thank you in the sweetest way possible. NHS staff, care workers and frontline workers were treated to a slice of cake and a cup of tea at a special party in celebration of the NHS's 73rd birthday.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

Tree Planting Could Boost The UK Economy By £366 Million

Planting trees and other forms of greenery could boost the UK economy by £366 million, according to a new report. The report, commissioned by the UK100 group, claims investing in woodland could create up to 36,000 new jobs around the country, as well as help Britain achieve its Net Zero goals.
ImmigrationShropshire Star

Heathrow to fast track arrivals for double-jabbed passengers

The airline industry has urged ministers not to delay easing of quarantine rules for amber list destinations. Heathrow is to provide fast-track lanes for fully-vaccinated arrivals as the airline industry steps up pressure on ministers to open up quarantine-free travel to amber destinations. Under a pilot programme to be launched...
Public HealthShropshire Star

Johnson faces business backlash over coronavirus self-isolation policy

Boris Johnson insisted he was taking a ‘prudent’ approach to coronavirus controls. Boris Johnson has defended his policy on coronavirus self-isolation in the face of a backlash from business and warnings it will lead to millions of people being forced to stay at home. The Prime Minister has promised to...

