Shropshire streets busier than they were pre-pandemic, Google data shows
Shropshire's town centre streets are busier than they were before the pandemic, data suggests, despite the coronavirus restrictions still in place. Current curbs will remain a while longer, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently announced that the end of all coronavirus restrictions in England – which the Government's roadmap outlined would be June 21 at the earliest – would be delayed by up to four weeks.www.shropshirestar.com