Shropshire streets busier than they were pre-pandemic, Google data shows

The government has announced that face masks will become optional in England from Monday 19 July. But transport operators will continue to have their own policies for passengers. Airlines, in particular, say their current rules will remain in force, while other operators are studying the changed regulations and are still formulating plans.These are the key questions and answers as of Tuesday at 11am. What does the law say at the moment?“No person may, without reasonable excuse, enter or remain within a relevant place without wearing a face covering.” This includes all public transport vehicles and “hubs” (including airports, bus stops...