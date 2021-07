DANVILLE, Va. — The possibility of unreported COVID-19 vaccinations could be a shot in the data arm for the Dan River Region's dismal inoculation rates. Currently, only 45% of Danville adults — 42% in Pittsylvania County — are fully vaccinated against the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to information from the Virginia Department of Health. Those figures severely fall behind the state's rate of 61% of adults fully protected.