JBS USA and Pilgrim's Promise announced the "Your Shot at Free Meat for a Year" program to encourage the vaccination of those living in rural areas where the company operates. In partnership with local health authorities, the company will sponsor a series of free vaccination clinics and vaccine promotion events across more than 40 JBS USA and Pilgrim's communities in the coming weeks. During the events, at least one newly vaccinated participant per location will be eligible to win free beef, pork and poultry to feed a family of four for the next year. The company will also donate more than 1 million pounds of free beef, pork and poultry to support local communities hosting vaccine clinics.