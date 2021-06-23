Flood Warning issued for Bradley, Calhoun, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 19:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Union and Calhoun Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Thursday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D. * Until early Thursday afternoon. * At 7:30 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 79.7 feet. * Flood stage is 79.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Wednesday morning and continue falling to 77.2 feet Sunday evening. * Impact...At 79.0 feet, Property in low lying areas needs to be removed. Access roads to oil and gas rigs may be flooded. Levee gates should be closed before the river reaches 80 feet. There is minor flooding at this level. Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Crest Time Date Ouachita River Thatcher L&D 79.0 79.7 Tue 7 PM 78.4 77.6 77.3 **FALLING**