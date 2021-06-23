Cancel
Van Buren County, IA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Van Buren by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 19:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Van Buren The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Van Buren County in southeastern Iowa Northeastern Scotland County in northeastern Missouri Northwestern Clark County in northeastern Missouri * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 756 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bentonsport/Vernon, or near Keosauqua, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Luray and Kahoka. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
