Severe Weather Statement issued for Platte by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 19:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Platte THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PLATTE COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northeastern Nebraska. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Omaha.