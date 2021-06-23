Digital Nomad Lifestyle: “Find something you love more than anything.” An interview with Amy Suto.

We are what we create. My work and building the things I cared most about kept me sane, and it is also an exercise in acting on my values and creating things I want to exist in the world. Making podcasts (both scripted and unscripted) for my clients and my company KingdomofPavement.com helped me find connections with collaborators all over the world. I love bringing beautiful audio creations to life because they help us all feel a little less lonely. The other week, I met up with some old friends and we’re going to be collaborating on a tech app, and there’s so much joy to be found in the flow of work, especially work done together to make the world a better place. Everything I do is mission-driven, and I’m lucky to be able to create things that reflect what I care about.