Digital Nomad Lifestyle: “Find something you love more than anything.” An interview with Amy Suto.
This week I had the pleasure of interviewing Amy Suto, a writer, founder, and scripted podcast producer. She co-founded Kingdom of Ink, a writing services company, with her partner Kyle Cords to help creatives build freelance writing careers. She also runs the company Kingdom of Pavement, which produces scripted and unscripted podcasts, including The Last Station, a podcast about the last radio station to survive the apocalypse. When she's not running companies, she's ghostwriting memoirs for people all over the world or working on her novel.