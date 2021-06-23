Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Digital Nomad Lifestyle: “Find something you love more than anything.” An interview with Amy Suto.

By Amine Rahal
Thrive Global
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week I had the pleasure of interviewing Amy Suto, a writer, founder, and scripted podcast producer. She co-founded Kingdom of Ink, a writing services company, with her partner Kyle Cords to help creatives build freelance writing careers. She also runs the company Kingdom of Pavement, which produces scripted and unscripted podcasts, including The Last Station, a podcast about the last radio station to survive the apocalypse. When she’s not running companies, she’s ghostwriting memoirs for people all over the world or working on her novel.

thriveglobal.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love More#Nomadic#Digital Nomad Lifestyle#Kingdom Of Ink#Kingdom Of Pavement#The Last Station#Monday Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Podcast
Country
Singapore
News Break
Google
News Break
Instagram
Related
TechnologyThrive Global

Amy Suto of Kingdom of Ink: “We are what we create”

We are what we create. My work and building the things I cared most about kept me sane, and it is also an exercise in acting on my values and creating things I want to exist in the world. Making podcasts (both scripted and unscripted) for my clients and my company KingdomofPavement.com helped me find connections with collaborators all over the world. I love bringing beautiful audio creations to life because they help us all feel a little less lonely. The other week, I met up with some old friends and we’re going to be collaborating on a tech app, and there’s so much joy to be found in the flow of work, especially work done together to make the world a better place. Everything I do is mission-driven, and I’m lucky to be able to create things that reflect what I care about.
Musiconeedm.com

Exclusive Interview with Future Bass DJ/Producer NOMAD

Nomad is the underground inspired bass house producer who eats, sleeps, and breathes music. It has been a path of hard work and dedication for Nomad. A path with a musical biography that began with guitar lessons to a full blown heavy bass dance music producer. Stepping out of his bubble and pushing the boundaries to what “works” in music production is Nomad’s motto. Believing in the power of originality and no rules music production, Nomad’s sound is created in the depths of his mind and heard through our speakers. In this interview Nomad discusses the inspiration for his new track “Let Go” ft Shlizk, where his love for dance music began, and where he plans on taking us.
Detroit, MIwmagazine.com

Queer Love in Color Tells a More Inclusive Love Story

On Easter Day in 1967, Mike attended his first church service at a new congregation in Detroit, Michigan. It was there that he met Phil—a fellow newcomer who, unlike himself, had been out his whole life. It wasn’t long before they moved in together—first outside the city, then at a farmhouse that cost $90 a month. And, as Phil told the visual editor, journalist, and documentarian Jamal Jordan, they’ve spent “every night together for over forty years.”
EconomyThrive Global

Always Be Curious- 6 Truths for Sassy & Spiritual Creatives & Entrepreneurs

One of the ABCs of sassy & spiritual creatives and entrepreneurs is to always be curious. When you are seeking answers, curiosity will lead the way to finding them in magical and mystical ways. These answers will be your GPS to working in your purposeful and passionate business and leading a loving and abundant life.
CelebritiesThrive Global

Muntaha Shah on the Power of mindfulness in her career.

Muntaha Zulfikar Shah is a Kashmir based writer and a calligraphy artist who by her work made a name in the artistic world. Muntaha, besides being a writer is a calligraphy artist who has her hands on bringing her thoughts into a definite shape. Aged 24, she was born and brought up in Srinagar, Kashmir. Since childhood, she was so interested in trying new things. Even faced a lot of criticism but at the end of the day, has become one of the must prominent writers from Kashmir. She never hesitated in experimenting. At a young age she started to show interest in Calligraphy and with time had her hands on writing with a vision of becoming one of the finest.
MeditationThrive Global

Tips to Become Your Best Self Ever This Year

Have you been feeling a little let down by your life lately? Maybe you’ve devoted your time and energy to a job that doesn’t fulfill you, or you give so much to others that you have no time for yourself. Whatever the reason for your dissatisfaction, it is absolutely possible to make some positive changes. Stop putting off your intentions for later and make this year the one where you recreate your life into something amazing.
Home & GardenThrive Global

How to Create a Space That’s Conducive to Writing

While it has been said “a writer can write anywhere,” many writers find it beneficial to have space solely devoted to writing. For those seeking to create a space most conducive to writing, it is important to choose a location free of distractions and with enough room to set up the tools to support writing endeavours. While some writers may be able to take over an unused room in their domicile, others must find a small, quiet corner away from the bustle of the rest of the household.
EntertainmentThrive Global

Bianca Kamhi of Living With Bianca: “Be a positive, driving, loving force of energy!!”

Be a positive, driving, loving force of energy!! Be magnetic in each session and truly try to bring out the best version of your clients in every session. The coaching industry is now tremendous. It is a 15 billion dollar industry. Many professionals have left their office jobs to become highly successful coaches. At the same time, not everyone who starts a coaching business sees success. What does someone starting a career as a life coach, wellness coach, or business coach need to know to turn it into a very successful and rewarding career?
Thrive Global

Live Intentionally – 6 Truths for Sassy & Spiritual Creatives & Entrepreneurs

Live Intentionally – The Heart for Spiritual Solopreneurs and Creatives. It’s the vibrational energy that, when aligned with your purpose and passions, will spearhead you into greater joy & success than ever before. To Live Intentionally is one of the 6 Truths for Sassy & Spiritual Creatives & Entrepreneurs. In...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Rebel Wilson photo sparks concern among followers

(CNN) — Rebel Wilson has been documenting her fitness journey on social media for more than a year and a recent post has some of her followers worried. The "Pitch Perfect" star posted a production still on her verified Instagram account which shows how much weight she has lost, writing in the caption, "Hey babe, you got this x I know it's hard right now, I know you're trying to deal with stuff - but let's keep getting up every day and CRUSH IT - work out, hydrate, fuel your body with quality food ...show your brilliant brain and your big heart."
InternetPosted by
TVShowsAce

Gwendlyn Brown’s Latest Action Has Instagram Ready To Boot Her From The U.S.

Gwendlyn Brown took to Instagram yesterday as many did because it was July 4th. The Sister Wives star, however, had something rather controversial to say on Independence Day. And, she’s catching some serious heat for it. In fact, she’s catching so much backlash she has some Instagram followers telling her to pack up and leave the U.S.A. What exactly did she post that has people so upset? Keep reading.
TravelMySanAntonio

Want to Travel the World While You Work? Become a Digital Nomad.

The proliferation of digital innovation over the past couple of decades has been nothing short of staggering. New technologies and solutions are introduced at a blistering pace. This has given rise to entirely new constructs and lifestyles within the business world. At the core of this evolution, you’ll find freelancing...
Lifestyletmj4.com

It’s Never Too Late for a Nomadic Lifestyle

With the growing flexibility to work and live from anywhere, the nomadic lifestyle is gaining popularity. Director of International Communication at AirBnB, Cassidy Blackwell, is here to discuss a program that’s looking for a new kind of nomad. Joining her are senior nomads, Debbie and Michael Campbell, and they’re here to share their own unique experiences.

Comments / 0

Community Policy