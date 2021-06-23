Cancel
Anya Taylor-Joy On Starring In Mad Max: Furiosa

By Doug Norrie
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
 14 days ago
Anya Taylor-Joy is trading in a chessboard for the chance to head off into a dystopian future. It’s going to be an interesting turn for the acclaimed actress who is set to take on a very different kind of movie in the near future. Recently, Taylor-Joy caught up with Variety’s Actors on Actors to talk about her upcoming role in the titular character in Mad Max: Furiosa. It’s going to be a different look entirely for the actress but is set up to be a very cool movie.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlize Theron
Person
Alexander Skarsgard
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Robert Eggers
Person
George Miller
Person
Edgar Wright
Person
Anya Taylor Joy
Person
Tom Hardy
