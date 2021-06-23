Cancel
Microsoft, Binary Stream Software Team On B2B Billing

By PYMNTS
pymnts
pymnts
 14 days ago
Microsoft is rolling out a new Subscription Billing Suite for Dynamics 365 Finance, intended to help offset difficulty with billing and price changes for companies, a press release said Tuesday (June 22). The work will be in partnership with Binary Stream Software, which works in subscription management, consolidation accounting and...

www.pymnts.com
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com
