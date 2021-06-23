Microsoft, Binary Stream Software Team On B2B Billing

As you are surely aware, the importance of online communications platforms skyrocketed over the last year-plus, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Microsoft has pushed its Teams communication platform in a big way during that time, and it'll be even more prominent in Windows 11. Teams will be pre-installed and integrated right in the Windows Taskbar. Based on what we saw in Microsoft's livestream, clicking the Teams button will show you a list of your recent contacts and conversation, with buttons to start a new video or text chat. At the bottom of that recent contacts list is a button to launch the full Microsoft Teams experience.