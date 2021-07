Cross-border payments account for a massive amount of the cash flow crisscrossing the globe, with these transactions expected to total $39 trillion by 2022. These payments are more complex than domestic payments as they often have to be routed through several banks before reaching their final destinations. Each step of the process requires compliance with various government regulations, and every bank and payment processor charges its own fees to cover the costs. This results in slow and expensive cross-border payments, with the average fee amounting to roughly 6.8 percent of the total payment.