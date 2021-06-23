Harry Fabick, chairman of Fabick Cat, dies

An entitled 'Karen' tried to get an employee fired over nothing at a gas station but a kind stranger at the scene intervened to ensure nothing came of it. The incident happened at a Costco gas where there's always a huge queue due to the cheap prices. A Redditor explained how they thwarted the attempt of a 'Karen' to get an employee fired for simply suggesting that she use a different line to pump gas. The Redditor explained that the best way to counter Karens was to counter complain.