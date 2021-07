Blend Labs' initial public offering could raise as much as $440 million in gross proceeds if the stock sells at the upper end of its $16 to $18 per-share range. The mortgage technology provider is looking to sell 20 million shares of its Class A stock and also has a 3 million share underwriters' option. Less than 10% of the total Class A stock will be outstanding after the IPO of approximately 208.7 million shares. The prospectus estimates the IPO will deliver net proceeds of $309.5 million at $17 per share. That amount rises to $357 million if the underwriters' option is exercised.