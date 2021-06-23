Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Analysis: Post-pandemic ‘Pokemon Go’ is a careful balancing act for Niantic

By Gieson Cacho
Marin Independent Journal
 14 days ago

“Pokemon Go” trainers knew this day would come eventually. After Niantic introduced changes to make it safer to play during the coronavirus pandemic, the company announced a return to the traditional way of playing the game. That doesn’t mean everything is going back to normal instantly. The changes will be...

www.marinij.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pokemon Go#Pokemon Company#Niantic#Legendary Pokemon#Weather#Pokestops#Xp#Go Battle League#Remote Raids#Community Day#Tepig
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Pokemon
Related
Video Gamesplayer.one

Pokemon GO: Players Not Happy with Niantic's Decision to Rollback "Pandemic Changes"

Pokémon GO developer Niantic recently made an announcement of reverting some of the changes they’ve implemented due to the pandemic, and players are not happy with it. The game was meant to be played outside. You’d have to go out there and find Pokémon that you want to add to your collection. But since Covid-19 started last year, many places all over the world have implemented certain restrictions. This has prompted the developers to make “pandemic changes.”
Video Gamesmicrosoftnewskids.com

Pokemon GO: How to evolve Magneton into Magnezone

Pokemon GO remains one of the most popular mobile games on the market, and also one of the trickiest. That's if your main objective is to 'Catch em' all', like the famous catchphrase suggests, with 658 different species to collect after Niantic's creation initially started out with just 150 back in 2016.
Video GamesComicBook

Pokemon Go Will Bring Back Every Legendary Pokemon as Pokemon Go Fest Raid Bosses

Every Legendary Pokemon that has appeared in Pokemon Go will return as Raid Bosses for Pokemon Go Fest. Pokemon Go announced new details about the second part of its Pokemon Go Fest event, which will take place next month. The second day of Pokemon Go Fest is Raid Day and will feature the return of every Legendary Pokemon currently available in Pokemon Go. The Legendary Pokemon will cycle through raids during one of four themed hours and all raids will be available to all players, regardless as to whether they have a Pokemon Go Fest ticket. Players who do have a Go Fest Ticket will receive 10,000 XP for winning a raid battle, 10 Raid Passes by spinning gym photo discs, and can complete timed research to earn eight additional Remote Raid Passes.
Video Gamesnewsbrig.com

Pokémon Go players are angry about Niantic’s change to interaction distances

On Monday, Pokémon Go developer Niantic announced it was changing some in-game bonuses and gameplay adjustments that were added to the mobile game in 2020 to adapt to pandemic conditions. While some gameplay tweaks added over the past year, like Remote Raids and extended Incense duration will remain, Niantic said, one major change to the game will be removed: the ability to interact with Pokéstops and Gyms from further away.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Best moveset for Bibarel in Pokemon Go

Bidoof’s evolution Bibarel might not be the go-to choice for many Pokemon Go trainers, but if you’re a fan of the meme-worthy otter, there’s a moveset that stands above the rest. With the major Bidoof Breakout event announced by Niantic, trainers will have plenty of opportunities to catch the loveable...
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Pokemon GO Bidoof Breakout and all the bonus bits

If you’re looking for Bidoof in Pokemon GO, it’s you’re lucky day. There’s a Shiny Bidoof reelase starting on Friday, June 25 – that already started, it’s been running all weekend long! Bidoof is in the middle of a Bidoof Breakout event, crowned by a Bidoof Day event on the 1st of July. That’s this Thursday, where we’ll see ALL THE FEATURES released in the Bidoof Breakout event available all at once, all day long.
Video GamesGamasutra

Bemused Pokemon Go players petition Niantic to make pandemic tweaks permanent

Pokemon Go players are imploring developer Niantic to make some of the title's pandemic-enforced features permanent fixtures to ensure it remains accessible and safe in the long-term. A Change.org petition (pictured below) asking the company to keep increased PokeStop and Gym interaction distances has amassed over 77,000 signatures at the...
Video GamesTwinfinite

Niantic Is Changing Up Pokemon GO’s Exploration Bonuses In Response to COVID-19 Developments

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit early last year, Niantic made several changes to Pokemon GO’s exploration mechanics, making it easier for players to still catch Pokemon and get bonuses even from the confines of their own home. However, as more people are getting vaccinated and as the world moves slowly towards recovery, Niantic has announced that they’ll be rolling back some of those changes and bring the game back towards its original state.
Video GamesComicBook

Pokemon Go Announces Major Changes to Raids

Pokemon Go plans to shake up its raid system with a new set of achievements as well as a visual overhaul and other quality of life improvements. Pokemon Go announced that it would be launching a number of updates to its Raid system this summer to celebrate the game's fifth anniversary. The most notable change is the addition of Trainer Achievements, which will showcase key participants in a raid. Players will earn Trainer Achievements by completing certain milestones during the fight, such as delivering the final attack in a raid, dealing the most damage overall, keeping a Pokemon in battle for the longest time during the raid, using a Mega-Evolved Pokemon during the battle, or using the most Charged Attacks. Players who receive a Trainer Achievement during a raid will earn medals, with all Trainer Achievements appearing on a Trainer Achievement Card that can be downloaded and shown off on social media.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

How to catch and find shiny Swinub in Pokemon Go

The featured Pokemon a part of the Spotlight Hour for June 2021 is Swinub and features an interesting shiny variant that players may be on the hunt for in Pokemon Go. There is no doubt that shiny Pokemon are among the rarest Pokemon within the mainstream games, and Niantic has implemented a large amount of these into the high-selling mobile AR title.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Pokemon GO Sierra June 2021 Team Updates

Pokemon GO's Sierra has changed up her team toward the end of June 2021. Fortunately, we've broken down exactly who she'll bring out and what trainers can do about it. Here's what to expect when challenging Team GO Rocket executive, Sierra. Pokemon GO Sierra June 2021. All of Sierra's Pokemon...
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Pokemon GO Fest 2021: No ticket? No problem

Today we’re taking a peek at all the Pokemon GO Fest 2021 features and releases that’ll happen for you, regardless of if you have a ticket. The event will cost you $5 if you want ALL the features and releases Niantic has to offer, but there ARE going to be some features and releases that appear in the game Pokemon GO during the event regardless of if you’ve purchased a ticket.

Comments / 0

Community Policy