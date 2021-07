COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina authorities are recommending that people who haven't yet received their tax refund to check online. The state's Department of Revenue (SCDOR) issued a statement on Wednesday pointing to its refund status application. The online portal, it says, can provide the same information as their customer service employees -- but it's available 24 hours a day. The portal requires a social security number or an individual taxpayer identification number (ITIN) and the exact amount someone is expected to get.