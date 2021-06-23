Cancel
Phoenix, AZ

Arizona Senate passes budget, tax cut after House Dems walk

By JONATHAN J. COOPER, BOB CHRISTIE Associated Press
La Crosse Tribune
 14 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona House Democrats refused to show up at the Capitol on Tuesday, blocking debate on a budget and a major tax cut primarily benefiting the wealthy. But the Senate plowed ahead, working until 2:30 Wednesday morning to pass the 11 bills including the tax cut. Lawmakers also unveiled and approved a raft of new policy changes that include a massive expansion of the state's private school voucher program.

