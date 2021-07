Dungeons & Dragons has always been a game about gathering friends of all backgrounds and cultures to go on an epic quest together. It has never mattered where you come from; if you have any imagination, you can easily partake in a game of D&D. Things on the video game side are a little more complicated than that, though. While crossplay has been a growing trend in video games recently, Dungeons & Dragons has yet to implement it. That being said, does the newest entry, Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, have crossplay?