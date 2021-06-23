Sleepout, a Portable Blackout Curtain System, Launches to Bring Complete Darkness to Any Sleeping Environment
TORONTO (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. Sleep in total darkness with the Sleepout Curtain, a new portable and effective blackout curtain solution launching today. The National Sleep Foundation says light is the most important external factor that impacts sleep. Whether it’s electronics or shift work, sleeping in total darkness isn’t always easy to achieve. This leaves many in need of blackout solutions including curtains, eye masks or DIY alternatives.www.chron.com