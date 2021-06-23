Sleepout, a Portable Blackout Curtain System, Launches to Bring Complete Darkness to Any Sleeping Environment

Print anything, anywhere with the Phomemo M02 Series portable pocket printer. Super compact at just about three inches square and 2 inches tall, it uses a thermal printing method that requires no ink. Connecting via Bluetooth 4.0, it works with both Android and iOS devices. So all you have to do is decide what words, photos, or drawings you want to print using the Phomemo app. Weighing only 190 grams, this pocket-size printer operates at 203 dpi. And it can print 6 rolls of paper on a full charge. Its 1,000 mAh lithium battery recharges with ease using a USB cable. So you can keep it powered up for anytime use. Select from pink, black, white, or ice cream green color options—or go for a fun Piano style.