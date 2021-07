Bob Brown sits in the driver’s seat of his red Polaris ATV, staring out over a paddock of horses. It’s quiet at this far end of the ranch. The distant din of live country music blaring joyously from the barn barely registers over the dry, desert breeze. It’s a rare moment of peace for Bob, who for the past two months has done everything in his power to stay busy and to fill the silence. But the solace is always only temporary, giving way to waves of sorrow that most days seem as inevitable as the tides.