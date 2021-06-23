Electric Wheelbarrow Market Forecast to 2028 - Etesia UK, Greenworks, Muck Truck UK Ltd, Nu-Star Material Handling Ltd, Overland Carts, PAW (Power Assist Wheelbarrow), PowerPac Baumaschinen GmbH, Ren Jieh, Sherpa Tools, Wgreen Tecnology
An electric wheelbarrow is a small hand-held vehicle that is used to move material or parts form one place to another. The rising adoption of electric wheelbarrow due to its high performance and fewer efforts require for handling, thus booming the growth of the electric wheelbarrow market. Furthermore, increasing demand for non-marking tires that are used to eliminate tire marks on warehouse floors to maintain hygiene in the food and beverage industry which also supports the electric wheelbarrow market growth during the forecast period.www.atlantanews.net